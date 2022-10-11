ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audi Wants Its EVs To Clean The Air While They Charge Or Drive

With particulate pollution being a major problem in large urban centers, Audi is working on a solution to have its future cars clean the air around them both when they are driven and when charging. In order to achieve this, it has enlisted the help of one of its suppliers, Mann+Hummel, an industry leader in filtration, and so far the system has reportedly performed very well under testing.
Porsche Confirms Macan EV Delay To 2024 Over Slow Software Development

Porsche has confirmed that the all-electric Porsche Macan has been delayed to 2024, which goes to show that reports from earlier this year were accurate. In July, sources told Germany's Automobilwoche that the electric Macan and its PPE platform sister model, the Audi Q6 e-tron, risked being delayed by about a year because Volkswagen Group's CARIAD division is behind in developing advanced new software. Porsche has confirmed the delay in the share prospectus issued as part of its IPO last month, where it noted that deliveries of the Macan EV are planned to begin in 2024.
Toyota Suggests Its Hybrids May Help Reduce Emissions More Than EVs

Toyota is the world's largest car maker, and it's still not really on board with fully electric vehicles. The company, its CEO, and other high-ranking executives insist the market isn't ready for EVs even though there's been a huge boom in interest. Yet another Toyota executive this week defended the company's EV plans.
French Company DOUZE Cycles Releases LT Range Of Cargo Bikes

French bicycle manufacturer DOUZE has made a name for itself in the utility-driven sector, with its impressive range of cargo bikes. This time around, the brand is upping the ante in terms of two-wheeled utility with the newly released LT range of cargo bikes. Consisting of four models, three of which feature electric assist, the LT range of bikes boasts an impressive hauling capacity of up to 205 kilograms.
Tesla Model S Becomes A Hybrid, Never Uses Charger On 1,800-Mile Trip

The Warped Perception is known for its unusual Tesla mods. After strapping three mini-jet engines to the back of his Model S in order to improve its acceleration, channel host Matt Mikka is now addressing another problem he has with the vehicle - the fact that he has to stop and charge it.
Hyundai's EV Hotel, Rivian, Amazon Vans, Honda OH: EV News Oct 14, 2022

This week, we have more news about Rivian production and the recall, Amazon's electric vans, Honda's upcoming EV factory in Ohio, and Hyundai's "hotel": Our Top EV News for the week of Oct 14, 2022. Check out the full newsletter for the week which includes more Electric Vehicle News, and...
Volkswagen Teases ID. Buzz GTX, Long-Wheelbase Model

Volkswagen has released details about future variants of the ID. Buzz electric van, including the first teasers of the ID. Buzz GTX performance model and long-wheelbase variant, and a first look at the seven-seat layout of the short-wheelbase ID. Buzz. Volkswagen included these teasers not on its media website, but in a presentation made by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV) for investors.
TFL Tests GMC Hummer EV By Using It To Tow 5,000 Pounds

While the GMC Hummer EV may not be the most logical or sensible electric pickup purchase, since it’s seen as more of an oversized toy as opposed to a vehicle that you can get work done in, but it’s still remarkably capable. Between its massive weight and power, GMC rates it as being able to tow up to 7,500 pounds.
Technology
2023 GMC Sierra Denali Electric Truck Will Be Revealed On October 20

Pickup buyers in the US are able to choose their GM half-ton truck in two flavors, either from Chevrolet or GMC, and this will continue to be the case as the brands move towards electric vehicles. The Chevrolet Silverado EV has already been shown and is set to go on sale in the spring of 2023, and now we have received confirmation that GMC will unveil its electric version of the Sierra next week, on the 20th of October.
Specialized Releases Images Of Upcoming Globe Haul ST Electric Bike

With an expected launch date of October 18th, it’s not long before we’ll see all the official details of Specialized’s Globe bike brand. Intended as a simple, fun lineup to get people out of cars and onto bicycles for their commutes and errands, this first model looks like it has all the right features to do just that.
Potential Tesla Record: Over 10,500 EVs At Shanghai Port For Export

Several observers, photographers, and drone operators actively document the happenings around Tesla's factories. We've shared photos and videos in the past of the Shanghai South Port terminal, where Tesla ships out vehicles for export. While it's always arguably interesting to see the EVs accumulating at the beginning of each quarter, it seems we may have a new record to start Q4 2022.
Germany: Tesla Model Y Becomes The Best Selling Car Overall In September

In September, new passenger car registrations in Germany increased by 14% year-over-year to 224,816, bringing the year-to-date result to 1,867,885 (down 7.4%). Meanwhile, plug-in electric car sales noticeably outpaced the overall market, moving towards record levels, which potentially might be achieved later this year. Last month, 72,725 new passenger plug-in...
2023 Porsche Taycan Sees Range Gains Across The Board

Porsche has significantly improved the EPA-estimated driving range figures of all 2023 Taycan model variants compared to the range ratings from 2022. The automaker says it has achieved these range gains "due to incremental software improvements since launch." While it does not provide details about specific software improvements, Porsche did mention in July that owners of 2020-2022 Taycan EVs can bring them up to the software level of the 2023 model with a comprehensive software update.
Tesla To Start Refreshed Model S, Model X, Plaid Deliveries In China, Europe

Tesla China has just informed its Model S Plaid reservation holders that they should be getting ready to take delivery of their cars. The manufacturer stopped offering its two larger models in 2021 when the refreshed versions of both (including the top Plaid trim) debuted in the US and the manufacturer first had to meet local demand before expanding deliveries outside the ‘States.
BYD Plug-In Car Sales Exceeded 200,000 In September 2022

In September, BYD once again raised the bar of plug-in electric car sales, achieving - for the very first time - a result above 200,000 units. According to the company's report, last month BYD passenger plug-in car sales amounted to 200,973, which is 187% more than a year ago and a new monthly record. The difference fromto the previous record set in August is quite substantial - 26,996.
Biden Chooses EV Owner To Lead Joint Office Of Energy And Transportation

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Buick Files For Electra GS, Potential Sporty Electric Crossover

Buick has already shown a few Electra concepts over recent years, and the brand has teased its Electra-X SUV concept as potentially being the first Ultium-based EV for the automaker. Now, according to an article published by Autoblog, a sportier version may be coming, which doesn't necessarily follow suit with the Buick's current product lineup.
NIO Aims To Rank Among Top 5 Biggest Automakers By 2030: CEO

Chinese EV startup NIO wants to be one of the top five automakers in the world by sales by 2030, the company’s co-founder, chairman and CEO William Li said. The outspoken executive made this comment and several other interesting statements in an interview with Germany's Heise Autos (via CnEVPost). In order to meet its ambitious objective, Li said that NIO will focus both on SUVs, which are currently in great demand, but also on smaller cars.
Lucid UX 2.0 Major Update Brings Many New Features And Tweaks

Lucid is preparing to do its most significant over-the-air software update rollout to date, which should bring several quite important improvements to the user experience. The manufacturer calls this new version of its software Lucid UX 2.0 and says it brings changes to the screen graphics, how the screens and headlights work and it also adds semi-autonomous driving features.
GMC Hummer EV Owner Charged Over $4,000 For Taillight Replacement

GMC Hummer EV owners should be very careful not to damage their vehicles’ taillights, because they are apparently extremely expensive to replace. One owner was recently quoted $4,040 not including labor for the replacement of the passenger side taillight, which seems quite steep, even for an expensive, premium vehicle like the new electric Humvee.
