Pickup buyers in the US are able to choose their GM half-ton truck in two flavors, either from Chevrolet or GMC, and this will continue to be the case as the brands move towards electric vehicles. The Chevrolet Silverado EV has already been shown and is set to go on sale in the spring of 2023, and now we have received confirmation that GMC will unveil its electric version of the Sierra next week, on the 20th of October.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO