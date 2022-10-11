Read full article on original website
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Cody Bellinger Will Be Out Of Dodgers Lineup For Game 3 Vs. Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers lineup was unchanged through the first two games of the National League Division Series, but will have a different look on Friday night as Cody Bellinger won’t start against San Diego Padres southpaw Blake Snell. Bellinger is just 1-for-6 with with four strikeouts in the...
Fans’ ‘Let’s Go Mariners!’ salute after final out can’t change overswinging, season ending
As the longest scoreless playoff game got into the 12th, 15th, 17 innings it looked like the wild hacks of Beer League softball.
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Padres Successfully Keep Dodgers Fans Out & Set Petco Park Postseason Attendance Record
The San Diego Padres restricted direct ticket sales for National League Division Series games at Petco Park to those living within select counties, and it prevented Los Angeles Dodgers fans from taking away home-field advantage. Although it’s become commonplace for pockets of blue to be seen throughout Petco Park whenever...
dodgerblue.com
2022 Dodgers NLDS Video: Walker Buehler Throws Out First Pitch At Dodger Stadium
The Los Angeles Dodgers historically tap into their rich franchise history when it comes to a ceremonial first pitch during the postseason, but the 2022 National League Division Series thus far has seen a blend of the past and current with Eric Karros, Steve Sax and Walker Buehler getting the honors.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Max Muncy Fooled By Juan Soto’s Deke, Worried About Possible Baserunning Mistake
Several factors resulted in the Los Angeles Dodgers losing to the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the National League Division Series, but Max Muncy not getting to second base on a line drive that carried over Juan Soto’s head is among the most glaring. With the Dodgers...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Playing Through Grade 2 Sprain
Trea Turner endured more struggles in the field during Game 3 of the National League Division Series, and also suffered a minor injury on his head-dive back to first base in the eighth inning. Turner immediately shook his right hand after going back to the bag and was checked on...
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Padres’ Blake Snell Sees Differences In Dodgers Compared To Last Postseason Meeting
Blake Snell has gotten plenty familiar with the Los Angeles Dodgers over the past two seasons, but his start Friday in the National League Division Series is the first time facing them in the postseason since the fateful Game 6 of the 2020 World Series. At the time a member...
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Dodgers Lineup Must Figure Out Padres Bullpen
Entering the 2022 National League Division Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen was expected to be one of their biggest advantages over their opponents. Although they’ve performed well, it’s been the San Diego Padres bullpen that has made the difference in the series thus far. In Game 1,...
dodgerblue.com
Dave Roberts: Dodgers Not Feeling Pressure From World Series Expectations
The Los Angeles Dodgers won a franchise-record 111 games during the regular season and entered the playoffs as overwhelming favorites to capture their second World Series title since 2020. After having five days off as a result of clinching a first-round bye, the Dodgers opened the National League Division Series...
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Chris Taylor Was Available, But Dodgers Preferred Austin Barnes Against Josh Hader In Game 2
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had asserted Chris Taylor made a full recovery from a recent neck injury, and explained Miguel Vargas was on the postseason roster due to his “hit tool,” yet the team turned to Austin Barnes as a pinch-hitter against the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the National League Division Series.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers History Of Coming Back From 2-1 Deficit In NLDS
The Los Angeles Dodgers set a franchise record with 111 wins during the regular season but now find themselves on the brink of elimination against the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series. After winning Game 1 behind Trea Turner’s home run and contributions from Max Muncy, Will...
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Dave Roberts Not Worried About Mookie Betts Or Dodgers Lineup
The Los Angeles Dodgers struggled to find any consistency at the plate and suffered a 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the National League Division Series. The Dodgers scored all three of their runs on solo homers and tallied 11 hits in the contest, but went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left 10 on base.
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Dodgers Pitching Plans Adjusted For Game 3
In the days leading up to the start of the postseason, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts stated on multiple occasions the team was likely to take an unorthodox approach with their pitching staff because of injuries to Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May and Blake Treinen. Specifically with Gonsolin, the Dodgers...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Walker Buehler Joining Fox Sports For NLDS Coverage
Walker Buehler is joining the Fox Sports team on Friday as a guest analyst for their coverage of Game 3 of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. Kevin Burkhardt is set to anchor the studio desk, which includes Hall of Famers Frank...
