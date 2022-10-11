ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Trea Turner Playing Through Grade 2 Sprain

Trea Turner endured more struggles in the field during Game 3 of the National League Division Series, and also suffered a minor injury on his head-dive back to first base in the eighth inning. Turner immediately shook his right hand after going back to the bag and was checked on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

2022 NLDS: Dodgers Lineup Must Figure Out Padres Bullpen

Entering the 2022 National League Division Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen was expected to be one of their biggest advantages over their opponents. Although they’ve performed well, it’s been the San Diego Padres bullpen that has made the difference in the series thus far. In Game 1,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Freddie Freeman
dodgerblue.com

Dave Roberts: Dodgers Not Feeling Pressure From World Series Expectations

The Los Angeles Dodgers won a franchise-record 111 games during the regular season and entered the playoffs as overwhelming favorites to capture their second World Series title since 2020. After having five days off as a result of clinching a first-round bye, the Dodgers opened the National League Division Series...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers History Of Coming Back From 2-1 Deficit In NLDS

The Los Angeles Dodgers set a franchise record with 111 wins during the regular season but now find themselves on the brink of elimination against the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series. After winning Game 1 behind Trea Turner’s home run and contributions from Max Muncy, Will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

2022 NLDS: Dave Roberts Not Worried About Mookie Betts Or Dodgers Lineup

The Los Angeles Dodgers struggled to find any consistency at the plate and suffered a 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the National League Division Series. The Dodgers scored all three of their runs on solo homers and tallied 11 hits in the contest, but went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left 10 on base.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

2022 NLDS: Dodgers Pitching Plans Adjusted For Game 3

In the days leading up to the start of the postseason, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts stated on multiple occasions the team was likely to take an unorthodox approach with their pitching staff because of injuries to Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May and Blake Treinen. Specifically with Gonsolin, the Dodgers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Walker Buehler Joining Fox Sports For NLDS Coverage

Walker Buehler is joining the Fox Sports team on Friday as a guest analyst for their coverage of Game 3 of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. Kevin Burkhardt is set to anchor the studio desk, which includes Hall of Famers Frank...
LOS ANGELES, CA

