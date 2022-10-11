The Los Angeles Dodgers struggled to find any consistency at the plate and suffered a 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the National League Division Series. The Dodgers scored all three of their runs on solo homers and tallied 11 hits in the contest, but went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left 10 on base.

