Kim Kardashian Reportedly Pays For Extra Security At Kids’ School After Kanye’s Inflammatory Rants

By Jason Brow
 5 days ago

Kim Kardashian continues to pay for Kanye “Ye” West’s ongoing social media meltdown – literally, in the case of her kids’ security. After Ye named the children’s school in his public rants about sending the kids to his Donda Academy, the school where North, 9, Psalm, 3, Chicago, 4, and 6-year-old Saint attend “hired additional security as an extra precaution,” and Kim, 41, is “footing the bill,” according to TMZ. The publication reports that the beefed-up security isn’t because the school sees Ye as a threat but that “there’s concern someone could see his messages about the school and show up on campus,” thus posing a threat to all students.

Such messages might include the incendiary comments Ye made when arguing with rapper Boosie Badazz. Boosie, 39, joined the many people condemning Ye’s recent “White Lives Matter” shirt and fashion show, referring to the outfit as “disrespectful sh-t.” This resulted in Ye posting a now-deleted attack on Boosie. “Don’t speak on me Lil Boosie. Speak to me,” wrote Ye. “Yeah, little nerd-ass me. Come smack me or come shoot me. I’m the one that got bullied by the entire black celebrity community. Now, I’m back to shoot the school up.” (h/t Complex).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hzCyS_0iUV5qeW00
Kim with her kids (MEGA)

The conflict over school choice stems from a rant that Ye posted in early September. Ye first shared a text conversation with Kim in which she asked him to “please stop.” “No,” responded Ye. “We need to talk in person. You don’t have say so(sic) of where the kids go to school. Why you get say say. Cause you half white?” In a second post, Ye insisted that his “kids [are] going to Donda.” He published a third post in which he said, “It’s not up to Calabasas or Hulu where my kids go to school I’m not the crazy one here It’s up. I won’t stop until I have a say so on my kids no matter what it legally takes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TWeso_0iUV5qeW00
The Kardashian West family, in better days (MEGA)

On Sept. 3, Ye posted another exchange between him and Kim, in which he offered a compromise: “two days at one school, three days at another.” Despite his initial demands, Ye seemed open to the idea of his and Kim’s brood splitting their time at his Donda Academy and the other institution. The end of this crisis appeared to come when Ye posted a message about having “a good meeting with Kim about the schools.”

Ye is currently serving a social media suspension, having made antisemitic comments on both Instagram and Twitter. His IG account has been restricted and he was locked out of his Twitter account.

HollywoodLife

