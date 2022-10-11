Tom Watson, Arlene Foster and former Tory MP Sir Nicholas Soames are among those set to enter the House of Lords.A total of 26 figures have been made members of the House of Lords as part of the latest honours list.The peerages were conferred by the King on recommendation from the Prime Minister, further to advice from former prime minister Boris Johnson.Included in the list are Sir Winston Churchill’s grandson Sir Nicholas, who was expelled from the Conservatives by Mr Johnson for rebelling on Brexit.Dame Arlene, who was forced out as leader of the DUP last year and is a...

POLITICS ・ 29 MINUTES AGO