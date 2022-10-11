Read full article on original website
Related
Former Labour deputy leader and Winston Churchill’s grandson on peerages list
Tom Watson, Arlene Foster and former Tory MP Sir Nicholas Soames are among those set to enter the House of Lords.A total of 26 figures have been made members of the House of Lords as part of the latest honours list.The peerages were conferred by the King on recommendation from the Prime Minister, further to advice from former prime minister Boris Johnson.Included in the list are Sir Winston Churchill’s grandson Sir Nicholas, who was expelled from the Conservatives by Mr Johnson for rebelling on Brexit.Dame Arlene, who was forced out as leader of the DUP last year and is a...
Camilla might not wear controversial Koh-i-noor diamond crown to coronation
A coronation controversy is brewing. A glittering 105-carat diamond might cause international upset if Queen Consort Camilla chooses to wear a historical crown during King Charles III’s coronation on May 6 — and according to experts, the piece, which is worth a jaw-dropping estimated $1 billion, is unlikely to be seen at the ceremony. The crown in question is the style created for the Queen Mother to wear at her coronation alongside husband King George VI in 1937, featuring the dazzling Koh-i-noor diamond. Its name means “mountain of light” in Persian and the stone is certainly a whopper, with the 105-carat...
