The Independent

Blink-182 reunite with Tom DeLonge and announce world stadium tour

Blink-182 have announced their biggest world tour yet, along with new music coming in 2023.The US band will return for a major tour that will see the reunion of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker for the first time in 10 years.In the UK and Ireland, the band will visit venues across London, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Belfast Dublin throughout September and October 2023. The multi-platinum, award-winning group will also play their first ever performances in Latin America, along with stops in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand starting March 2023 through February 2024.The band will also drop...
The Independent

‘Blink-182 is back baby’: Fans overjoyed with band’s new ‘Edging’ single

Blink-182 have dropped their new single “EDGING”, much to the delight of fans.The track marks the first time Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker have been in the studio together for nearly 10 years.The song, produced by Barker, features fierce drumming and hooky punk-pop melodies that had fans in a nostalgic mood.“#Edging is so good. @blink182 is back baby. So hyped for the new album,” wrote one listener on social media after hearing the song. “I’m so happy now like I can’t stop laughing with excitement,” tweeted another.Some fans were excited about the tracks old-school feel: “Tom sounds...
The Independent

Everything you need to know about Blink-182’s world stadium tour: Dates and where to buy tickets

Hello there, Blink-182 have announced their biggest world tour yet – along with new music coming in 2022 – and this is no small thing.The US band will return for a major tour that will see the reunion of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker for the first time in 10 years. And we’ll certainly be at their show, watching, waiting and only commiserating that this tour didn’t happen sooner. And you can be there, too, as we’re sharing everything you need to know about how to get your hands on tickets as soon as they go live...
