Iron Maiden‘s Bruce Dickinson physically removed a fan from the stage during the band’s recent show in Anaheim, California. The long-running group are currently in North America as part of their ‘Legacy Of The Beast World Tour’, which will conclude on October 27 in Tampa, Florida.
Blink-182 have announced their biggest world tour yet, along with new music coming in 2023.The US band will return for a major tour that will see the reunion of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker for the first time in 10 years.In the UK and Ireland, the band will visit venues across London, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Belfast Dublin throughout September and October 2023. The multi-platinum, award-winning group will also play their first ever performances in Latin America, along with stops in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand starting March 2023 through February 2024.The band will also drop...
Blink-182 have dropped their new single “EDGING”, much to the delight of fans.The track marks the first time Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker have been in the studio together for nearly 10 years.The song, produced by Barker, features fierce drumming and hooky punk-pop melodies that had fans in a nostalgic mood.“#Edging is so good. @blink182 is back baby. So hyped for the new album,” wrote one listener on social media after hearing the song. “I’m so happy now like I can’t stop laughing with excitement,” tweeted another.Some fans were excited about the tracks old-school feel: “Tom sounds...
Hello there, Blink-182 have announced their biggest world tour yet – along with new music coming in 2022 – and this is no small thing.The US band will return for a major tour that will see the reunion of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker for the first time in 10 years. And we’ll certainly be at their show, watching, waiting and only commiserating that this tour didn’t happen sooner. And you can be there, too, as we’re sharing everything you need to know about how to get your hands on tickets as soon as they go live...
After several legs of the Legacy of the Beast tour, Iron Maiden will move forward with a brand new production and setlist in 2023. They just announced a series of European dates of The Future Past tour, which will places special focus on last year's Senjutsu album as well as 1986's Somewhere in Time, among other hits.
Today (Oct. 14), the iconic trio of blink-182 have released their first song with Tom DeLonge in a decade, "Edging." The reunited band had promised the single earlier this week when they announced their comeback with the formerly estranged blink-182 guitarist and vocalist. Fans of the pop-punk act will be...
Louis Tomlinson has shared a new track called ‘Out Of My System’ and announced a 2023 UK and European tour – listen to the track below and buy tickets for the tour here. ‘Out Of My System’ is the latest preview of the singer’s second solo album ‘Faith In The Future’, which follows his debut full-length effort, 2020’s ‘Walls’, and will be released on November 11. You can pre-order/pre-save the record here.
