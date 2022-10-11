ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Dolphins' Thompson (thumb) leaves game, Bridgewater in

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Skylar Thompson’s expected one-week run as the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback lasted for just over one quarter. And the team’s revolving door under center continued. Thompson left Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings with a bloodied right thumb, marking the fourth consecutive week where the Dolphins saw their starting quarterback leave a game — and possibly the third consecutive game where Miami’s starter didn’t finish. The severity of the injury wasn’t immediately known. The Dolphins said Thompson was questionable to return, and he was back on the sideline for the second half with the thumb wrapped in tape.
NFL
The Associated Press

Steelers QB Pickett leaves with a possible concussion

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett left Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay in the third quarter after entering the league’s concussion protocol. Pickett’s head appeared to hit the turf after being legally pushed to the ground by Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White just after releasing a pass. Pickett lay on the Acrisure Stadium turf for several seconds before getting up on his own. Officials motioned for Pittsburgh’s training staff to tend to Pickett, who then sat back down briefly before making his way off the field. He was evaluated on the sideline then taken to the locker room with the Steelers leading 13-12. Mitch Trubisky, who lost his starting job to Pickett at halftime of a loss to the New York Jets on Oct. 2, replaced Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
