The Florida State University College of Business on Thursday welcomed four new members to its Alumni Hall of Fame. College alumni Jim Henderson, Brett Lindquist, Brian Murphy and Scott Price were enshrined during a ceremony at the FSU Student Union in Tallahassee. The recognition showcases alumni who have excelled in their careers and made a significant impact in their community, Florida State University and the College of Business.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO