FSU College of Business inducts four into its Alumni Hall of Fame
The Florida State University College of Business on Thursday welcomed four new members to its Alumni Hall of Fame. College alumni Jim Henderson, Brett Lindquist, Brian Murphy and Scott Price were enshrined during a ceremony at the FSU Student Union in Tallahassee. The recognition showcases alumni who have excelled in their careers and made a significant impact in their community, Florida State University and the College of Business.
Don’t dis-my-ability: Disabilities advocate featured in seventh annual disability conversation
To celebrate Disability Employment Awareness Month, Florida State University’s University of Choice organization will host disability advocate Shawn Smith during its seventh annual disability conversation. Smith, a New Brunswick Canadian, is a psychotherapist and autism and ADHD counselor. He’s also the founder and CEO of Don’t dis-my-ability® Consultation Services...
Florida State University Controller’s Office hires new directors
The Controller’s Office at Florida State University welcomes two new directors to its team. Luanne Brown is the new payroll director while Gilman Page will be starting in December as the new Director of Student Business Services (SBS), also known as the bursar. The retirement of Beverly Miller and...
Florida State University Opera presents Mozart’s ‘Le Nozze di Figaro’
Halloween season at Florida State University’s College of Music is once again slated to be a colorful and costumed affair as FSU Opera presents its fall production, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Le Nozze di Figaro.”. The opera features music that all ears will find familiar from its use...
