Midtown Capital Partners and Prospect Real Estate Group are making their second bet on Flagler Village’s multifamily market. The developers plan to build a 173-unit project with roughly 4,000 square feet of retail on the northwest corner of the Florida East Coast Railway tracks and Sistrunk Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, Midtown’s Zach Fox said. Midtown and Prospect paid $9.4 million for the 1.3-acre development site at 4 Northwest Seventh Street.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO