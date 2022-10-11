ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

therealdeal.com

Mesirow bets on Coconut Creek apartments with $132M deal

Mesirow Financial continues to bet on Broward County’s multifamily market. The firm paid $132 million for the Broadstone Cypress Hammocks complex at 5201-5381 West Hillsboro Boulevard in Coconut Creek from an entity tied to PGIM Real Estate, according to records. The deal breaks down to $333,333 per apartment. Mesirow...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
therealdeal.com

Lurra Capital drops $43M for apartment complex near Coral Gables

UPDATED, Oct. 14, 9:40 a.m.: Lurra Capital paid $42.5 million for a 100-unit apartment complex near Coral Gables, as the Swiss firm continues to dive into South Florida’s multifamily market. Lurra, a Zurich-based private equity firm led by founder and CEO Tyron Birkmeir, acquired Blume Coral Gables at 1501...
CORAL GABLES, FL
therealdeal.com

Fortune partners with Christie’s

UPDATED, Oct. 14, 4:40 p.m.: Fortune International Group is partnering with Christie’s International Real Estate, becoming Christie’s affiliate in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, The Real Deal has learned. Miami-based Fortune, one of the largest independent brokerages in South Florida, will continue to be fully owned by the Defortuna...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
therealdeal.com

Jeffrey Soffer’s Fontainebleau Miami Beach getting new event center

In an effort to boost business conference bookings at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Jeffrey Soffer’s firm has begun construction on a new five-story event center on a former surface parking lot adjacent to his iconic oceanfront resort. The 50,000-square-foot building at 4360 and 4370 Collins Avenue will connect to the...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
therealdeal.com

In Grove playhouse drama, lawsuit is latest act

The drama over the Coconut Grove Playhouse project hasn’t reached its final act. The controversial plan to demolish part of the property — but preserve the historic theater — was in the clear this summer when a major legal pushback led by Miami Mayor Francis Suarez ended.
MIAMI, FL
therealdeal.com

Midtown, Prospect plan second Flagler Village apartment project

Midtown Capital Partners and Prospect Real Estate Group are making their second bet on Flagler Village’s multifamily market. The developers plan to build a 173-unit project with roughly 4,000 square feet of retail on the northwest corner of the Florida East Coast Railway tracks and Sistrunk Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, Midtown’s Zach Fox said. Midtown and Prospect paid $9.4 million for the 1.3-acre development site at 4 Northwest Seventh Street.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

