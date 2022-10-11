ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Burrow-Chase connection leads Bengals past Saints 30-26

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Joe Burrow passed for three touchdowns and scrambled 19 yards for a score, and the Cincinnati Bengals rallied to beat the New Orleans Saints 30-26. Two of Burrow’s touchdown tosses went to Ja’Marr Chase — just like the previous time the pair played in college in the Superdome in a national […]
I really wish that Landon Collins was up to speed and ready to go. Hopefully next week. Having Leo back is HUGE!. Jaylon Smith appears to be regaining his sideline to sideline wrecking ball form and that is encouraging. Having a healthy Robinson in the slot should be a big...
Giants news, 10/14: Wink Martindale, Leonard Williams ... and playoffs

At their current 4-1 record the Giants already have a 77 percent chance of reaching the playoffs by historical standards. If they are somehow able to defeat the Ravens on Sunday that chance increases to 85 percent, but even if they lose their chance drops only to 67 percent. For an 11-6 record projection based on losing to/beating opponents above/below them in the power rankings the playoff chances are greater than 99 percent.
Giants vs. Ravens, Week 6: First-half live updates

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Already off to their best start since 2009, the New York Giants try to raise their record to 5-1 on Sunday when the host the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) at MetLife Stadium. Game time is 1 p.m. ET with the broadcast on CBS. The Giants are...
Giants vs. Ravens: When the Giants have the ball

The New York Giants will face first-year Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald in an important Week 6 matchup at home. Macdonald was on the defensive coaching staff for the Ravens from 2014-2020 before assuming the defensive coordinator role at the University of Michigan. Giants’ current defensive coordinator Wink Martindale...
How to watch Giants vs. Ravens in NFL Week 6

The New York Giants are back home on Sunday, hosting the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. Game time is 1 pm. ET and CBS will have the broadcast. The Giants (4-1) are +200 moneyline underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Below, everything you need...
