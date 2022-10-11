At their current 4-1 record the Giants already have a 77 percent chance of reaching the playoffs by historical standards. If they are somehow able to defeat the Ravens on Sunday that chance increases to 85 percent, but even if they lose their chance drops only to 67 percent. For an 11-6 record projection based on losing to/beating opponents above/below them in the power rankings the playoff chances are greater than 99 percent.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO