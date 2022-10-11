Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Burrow-Chase connection leads Bengals past Saints 30-26
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Joe Burrow passed for three touchdowns and scrambled 19 yards for a score, and the Cincinnati Bengals rallied to beat the New Orleans Saints 30-26. Two of Burrow’s touchdown tosses went to Ja’Marr Chase — just like the previous time the pair played in college in the Superdome in a national […]
Big Blue View
Today's Final
I really wish that Landon Collins was up to speed and ready to go. Hopefully next week. Having Leo back is HUGE!. Jaylon Smith appears to be regaining his sideline to sideline wrecking ball form and that is encouraging. Having a healthy Robinson in the slot should be a big...
Big Blue View
Big Blue View mailbag: Kadarius Toney, Landon Collins, Dave Gettleman, more
It is time once again to open up the Big Blue View Mailbag. This is another full one with an array of questions. Let’s get to it!. Let’s start off with a pair of Kadarius Toney questions. I will give one answer. Spencer Gross asks: After last year’s...
NFL・
Big Blue View
Giants news, 10/14: Wink Martindale, Leonard Williams ... and playoffs
At their current 4-1 record the Giants already have a 77 percent chance of reaching the playoffs by historical standards. If they are somehow able to defeat the Ravens on Sunday that chance increases to 85 percent, but even if they lose their chance drops only to 67 percent. For an 11-6 record projection based on losing to/beating opponents above/below them in the power rankings the playoff chances are greater than 99 percent.
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Ravens, Week 6: First-half live updates
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Already off to their best start since 2009, the New York Giants try to raise their record to 5-1 on Sunday when the host the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) at MetLife Stadium. Game time is 1 p.m. ET with the broadcast on CBS. The Giants are...
Big Blue View
Giants-Ravens final injury report: Leonard Williams, Wan’Dale Robinson could play
The New York Giants might get a couple of key players back in the lineup Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. Defensive lineman Leonard Williams, out since Week 2, and wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, out since Week 1, are both listed as questionable. Both have been nursing knee injuries. The...
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Ravens: When the Giants have the ball
The New York Giants will face first-year Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald in an important Week 6 matchup at home. Macdonald was on the defensive coaching staff for the Ravens from 2014-2020 before assuming the defensive coordinator role at the University of Michigan. Giants’ current defensive coordinator Wink Martindale...
Big Blue View
Commanders at Bears: Game time, TV channel, odds, picks, online streaming, announcers, more
It’s not as if the Washington Commanders are going to win the NFC East anyway, but fans of the New York Giants will definitely be rooting against them when they take on the Chicago Bears on Thursday. Washington enters with a four-game losing streak, and that somehow hasn’t been...
RELATED PEOPLE
Big Blue View
How to watch Giants vs. Ravens in NFL Week 6
The New York Giants are back home on Sunday, hosting the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. Game time is 1 pm. ET and CBS will have the broadcast. The Giants (4-1) are +200 moneyline underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Below, everything you need...
Big Blue View
NFC East notebook: DeMarcus Lawrence on Jalen Hurts, Ron Rivera fires off on media, more
Welcome back everyone to this week’s edition of the NFC East notebook. The NFC East continues as a whole to impress. Still, there was a lot of player and coach interaction with the media that made this a story-driven week. Dallas Cowboys. It’s a big week on Sunday Night...
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
Guardians fans ready for game 4, looking to send Yankees packing for the season
A sea of red and blue filled downtown Cleveland Sunday evening as fans prepped for game 4 of the ALDS.
Where Does Isaiah Joe Fit with the Thunder?
How can Isaiah Joe carve out a role with the Thunder?
Comments / 0