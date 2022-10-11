ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Steelers QB Pickett leaves with a possible concussion

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett left Sunday's game against Tampa Bay in the third quarter after entering the league's concussion protocol. Pickett's head appeared to hit the turf after being legally pushed to the ground by Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White just after releasing...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy