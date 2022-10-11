ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Governor Bill Lee announces $100M initiative to fight crime in Tennessee

By Alicia Patton
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Governor Bill Lee has launched a $100 million fund that will be used to strengthen public safety across Tennessee.

The governor’s office announced the launch of the $100 million Violent Crime Intervention Fund Tuesday morning, stating that the fund will equip law enforcement with the tools needed to make every community safe.

Casey White arrives at Lauderdale County Courthouse for arraignment

“Unprecedented times call for unprecedented support. I invite all police departments and sheriff’s offices to engage this opportunity so the state can thoughtfully invest these dollars in proven methods that will curb violent crime and strengthen public safety,” said Governor Bill Lee, “Every Tennessean deserves to feel safe in their community, and our local law enforcement agencies deserve access to the resources needed to deliver that quality of life.”

In a statement, the governor’s office said the fund will work in support of Governor Lee’s Proven Crime Prevention agenda that works to reduce violent crime and strengthen public safety.

Officials say the funding will include hiring and training of specialized violent crime units, the purchase and application of technology and equipment, and law enforcement-led partnerships with community organizations to disrupt and prevent violent crime.

Law enforcement agencies can apply for the grant until January 2023. To learn more about the grant, click here .

Comments / 64

Sara Duff
4d ago

if he wanted safety then he wouldn't have made the gun laws so lax. I'm not voting for someone who bans books and would rather build a new stadium then help the homless!

Reply(16)
9
Sara Duff
4d ago

He voted to make it easier to purchase a gun he voted to allow 18 year Olds to have guns. Exactally what does he mean give the police better tools? This man has banned books from schools , put a total ban on abortion, basically made it a crime to be homeless! I WOULD NEVER VOTE FOR SOMEONE LIKE THIS!

Reply(11)
12
Samuel Newman
4d ago

What air heads think gun law's have anything to do with HIGHER crime need their head examined law abiding citizens who carry a fire are not the problem. Illegals, drugs, and and stalled economy is the culprit.

Reply
2
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

