Hot Blooded: Once Upon a Time in Korea - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Hot Blooded: Once Upon a Time in Korea, an upcoming movie starring Jung Woo, Kim Kap-su, Choi Moo-sung, JI Seung-hyun, and Lee Hong-nae. A veteran gangster, Hee-su, is looking to retire from his crime family in the violent port town of Kuam, Korea. But an unexpected betrayal leads him down a bloody path where he gets caught in the middle of a mob war with deadly consequences.
Barbarella: Sydney Sweeney to Star and Produce New Sci-Fi Reboot
Sydney Sweeney has been tapped to star in and executive produce a Barbarella reboot, giving new life to Jean-Claude Forest's comic series that spawned a 1968 film with Jane Fonda. Deadline reported that Sweeney had partnered up with Sony Pictures again for the new feature film that would see her...
Top 10 Resident Evil Games
Check out our list of the Top 10 Resident Evil Games!. How do you choose your favorite RE game? Do you go with genre-defining standouts like Resident Evil 4? What about going back to where things started, like the original Resident Evil? What about the most modern and eminently replayable games such as Resident Evil 2 Remake and Resident Evil Village? Or even Resident Evil 4 VR? What people love about Resident Evil is often very personal, and tastes vary wildly in terms of what people find cheesy, horrifying, or even fun. It’s a difficult list for sure, but we assembled a crack team with very different opinions about what makes RE special, and we voted on the list you see here. We hope you enjoy!
New Little Mermaid Poster Shows Ariel Looking at the World Above
Disney has shared the first poster for its next live-action remake, The Little Mermaid. The new poster shows Halle Bailey's Ariel sitting on a rock on the ocean floor, looking to the world above. This is our best look so far at Ariel from head to, well, fin, as the teaser trailer from D23 refrained from showing very many shots of the character. You can take a look at the poster yourself below.
Claydream - Official Trailer
Known as the “Father of Claymation,” Will Vinton revolutionized the animation business during the 1980s and 90s, creating such iconic characters as the California Raisins and Domino’s The Noid. But after thirty years of being the unheralded king of clay, Vinton’s carefully sculpted American dream came crumbling down.
The First Descendant - Cinematic Story Trailer
Learn more about the story, including the threat you'll face, in this new cinematic trailer for The First Descendant. A Steam beta for the sci-fi co-op shooter will be available from October 20, 2022, at 00:00 PDT until October 26, 2022, at 23:59 PDT. The upcoming beta will have a...
The Super Mario Movie Trailer: One Week Later - NVC 633
It's been a week since the Mario Movie trailer was released, and we finally have answers to the question "What if Mario from the hit video games sounded like Chris Pratt from the hit dinosaur movies?" We reflect on this watershed moment in voice casting, as well as discuss what games caught our attention this week and answer your question block questions.
Sony PlayStation Plus Adds GTA: Vice City – The Definitive Edition, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and More as Part of the Oct 2022 Lineup
Sony has announced the October 2022 games lineup for PlayStation Plus, and it sure looks stacked as hell. The popular video game subscription service will see a ton of new games be available for users from Tuesday October 18, with Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive Edition leading the pack.
Adult Swim, BIPOC Creators, and More Under Threat From Latest Warner Bros. Cuts
Warner Bros. Discovery has shut down its diversity-focused studio Stage 13 and Television Workshop talent programme in its latest round of cuts, with Adult Swim, DC, and more also under threat. As reported by Variety, these are the first two cancellations in what's expected to be another signficant bout of...
The Tragic Hulk Story Behind the She-Hulk Finale
Warning: This video contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Season 1, Episode 9! If you haven't already, be sure to check out IGN's review of the Season 1 finale. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has wrapped up its first season on Disney+. But the biggest reveal in the Season 1 finale involves not Jen Walters, but her cousin Bruce. Hulk is back from the planet Sakaar, and he’s brought his son with him. That’s right: Skaar has joined the MCU. And if you’re not familiar with this junior Hulk, now is the time to brush up on the tragic history of Skaar and the Planet Hulk saga.
Super Mario Movie Features Improvised Song From an Unlikely Character
Toad will be getting his very own song in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. During an interview with Variety, Keegan-Michael Key was asked whether Toad gets to sing in the upcoming video game adaptation. “He does,” he said. “I got to improvise a song in Super Mario Bros. which was...
Pokemon Go Festival of Lights 2022 Research
The Festival of Lights 2022 Event has begun within Pokemon GO, bringing with it some new Pokemon debuts, as well as earnable goodies via Research Tasks. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the Field Research and Timed Research tasks available during the Festival of Lights event. Festival of...
Here’s How Werewolf by Night Fits Into the MCU
The Marvel Cinematic Universe goes old school horror with Werewolf by Night. A black-and-white take on classic 1930s horror films, Werewolf By Night starts Gael Garcia Bernal as the werewolf in question but how does he fit into the larger MCU? Join IGN host Kim Horcher as she breaks down the Phase 4 project.
Netflix ‘Basic with Ads’ Could Kill Its Cheapest Ad-Free Plan
With the November 3 launch of its “Basic with Ads” tier in the U.S., Netflix will officially have four different pricing tiers. That feels like one too many — even if that service is Netflix. “Basic with Ads” will cost $6.99 per month at launch, $3 (or about 30 percent) less than the company’s existing “Basic” plan, which is ad-free. Simultaneously, the existing “Basic” plan without ads will be upgraded from 480p resolution to 720p, bringing it into high-definition territory; “Basic with Ads,” which will include 4-5 minutes of commercials per hour, will also be in 720p. Netflix’s “Standard” plan, the 1080p...
Bayonetta 3 - Bayonettas Everywhere?! - Official Trailer
Fight your way through the streets of Tokyo, the mountains of China, and many other locales! Along the way you’ll meet a virtual coven of Bayonettas, each more fabulous than the last. You’ll also slash and slay as Viola, a feisty witch in training who fights with a sword and a capricious companion, the demon Cheshire. Find out what fate awaits Bayonetta, and if this arcane alliance can really save reality!
Hellboy in Love: Mike Mignola on Exploring Hellboy's Forgotten Romance
Mike Mignola is having a very busy month. Not only is the Hellboy creator set to attend the first public screenings of the documentary film Mike Mignola: Drawing Monsters, he's debuting two new horror comics just in time for Halloween. One of them even promises to shed light on one of the more tumultuous romances of Hellboy's life.
The Curse of Bridge Hollow Review
The Curse of Bridge Hollow is now streaming on Netflix. The Curse of Bridge Hollow’s October release on Netflix is timely. The autumn vibes and playful yet spooky sentiments typically ascribed to a family-friendly version of Halloween cements its foundation. Because of this, any inclination to view it through a critical eye is subdued; the desire to just go with the flow and have fun is strong. Unfortunately, The Curse of Bridge Hollow has enough flaws that it’s not always easy to just enjoy the seasonal treats.
Cyberpunk 2077 Mod Adds Edgerunners' Risk of Turning Cyberpsycho
Cyberpunk 2077 players can now succumb to cyberpsychosis thanks to a PC mod that adds Cyberpunk Edgerunners' risk-reward system into the game. As reported by Games Radar, Nexus Mods user DJ_Kovrik uploaded a Wannabe Edgerunner mod that adds a humanity stat into Cyberpunk 2077. The mechanic hails from the Cyberpunk...
Humankind Console Release Delayed 'Indefinitely' Due to 'Unique Challenges'
Amplitude Studios has announced that the console ports of Humankind have been delayed indefinitely. “We have to share some sad news with you today: We and our partner Aspyr Media have run into unexpected challenges in porting Humankind to consoles, and have to delay the release on Playstation 4/5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S until further notice,” Amplitude explained in a statement.
macaronikid.com
Celebrating Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights
Deepavali, also called Diwali in some parts of India, is a popular multi-day Hindu festival celebrated with lights and fireworks. It is one of the most important Hindu holidays of the year and is a celebration of the classic triumph of good over evil. Lord Rama saves his wife Sita by defeating Ravana, a demon king, and returns to his kingdom Ayodhya. Deepavali usually occurs either in October or November.
