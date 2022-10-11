Read full article on original website
Harvey Weinstein Accuser Ashley Judd Reveals Late Mom Naomi Told Her to 'Go Get Him'
The actress shared why it was a "simple" decision to star as herself in the film, "She Said," which centers on The New York Times journalists who exposed Harvey Weinstein. Ashley Judd has revealed her late mother, Naomi Judd, offered her support when she decided to come forward with her allegations against Harvey Weinstein.
'Knives Out' Director Confirms Daniel Craig's Character Is Queer In 'Glass Onion' Sequel
The hotly anticipated follow-up to Rian Johnson's murder mystery arrives in theaters next month.
Seth Green Says Bill Murray 'Dangled Me Over a Trash Can' As a Kid
"Full contact with his balls, full contact. He dropped me in the trash can, the trash can falls over. I was horrified." Seth Green is recalling a very unpleasant encounter he allegedly had with Bill Murray as a child that left him "horrified." While appearing on Thursday's episode of "Good...
Emily Ratajkowski Reveals Relationship Status Amid Brad Pitt Dating Rumors
"I'm kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I'm being perceived." Emily Ratajkowski is making it clear where she stands in the relationship department. The 31-year-old spoke to Variety about her new book 'My Body' as well as life after filing for divorce from her...
Emma Corrin's "My Policeman" Premiere Goldfish-In-A-Bag Dress Has To Be Seen To Be Believed
Emma made a splash — no pun intended — at the film's premiere, while the film's other star Harry Styles was nowhere to be found.
Julia Fox Discussed Not Needing To Be Liked By Men, And I'm Into It
"I don't need men to like me, and that is a luxury that I earned by making men like me and find me desirable, or interesting, or attractive for so many years."
