kjluradio.com
Court hearings to possibly close Agape Boarding School over abuse allegations canceled
Court hearings are canceled in the case of a southwest Missouri boarding school at the center of an abuse scandal. Last month, the Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt called on Agape Boarding School to be shut down following an investigation into alleged abuse at the school. Hearings in the case...
Photo ID voting law opponents vow to take fight to Missouri Supreme Court
Groups opposed to Missouri’s voter photo ID law promise to take their fight all the way to the state Supreme Court. After a Cole County judge dismissed a lawsuit challenging the law Wednesday, the ACLU of Missouri and Missouri Voter Protection Coalition issued a statement saying the ruling only addressed procedural matters and not the legal issue. The groups said while they believe the ruling is wrong, they say it’s just a procedural pit stop on the way to having the Missouri Supreme Court decide the issue.
Cole County judge dismisses lawsuit challenging voter ID law
A Cole County judge dismisses a lawsuit challenging Missouri’s new photo ID law. The law, passed by the General Assembly this year, will require voters in November’s election to show a photo ID at the polls. Acceptable forms of identification include a driver’s or non-driver’s license, a military ID or a passport. Anyone without an ID can cast a provisional ballot.
