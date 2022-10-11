Groups opposed to Missouri’s voter photo ID law promise to take their fight all the way to the state Supreme Court. After a Cole County judge dismissed a lawsuit challenging the law Wednesday, the ACLU of Missouri and Missouri Voter Protection Coalition issued a statement saying the ruling only addressed procedural matters and not the legal issue. The groups said while they believe the ruling is wrong, they say it’s just a procedural pit stop on the way to having the Missouri Supreme Court decide the issue.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO