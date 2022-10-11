Read full article on original website
‘Vampire Academy’ Star Jonetta Kaiser Loves How The Show Portrays Black Women Beyond Trauma
The YA series starring Kaiser and Sisi Stringer is available to stream on Peacock. What’s available on the hottest new streaming platform, has the drama of 90210, the romance and fantasy of Twilight, and has high ratings written all over it? You guessed it – Peacock Original series Vampire Academy! Now available for streaming on Peacock, the same streaming platform that houses Bel-Air starring Jabari Banks and Coco Jones, the YA series featuring Mortal Kombat star Sisi Stringer follows the students of St. Vladimir’s Academy as they navigate through love, friendships, and more. Did we mention that they’re vampires?
WATCH | Angela Bassett And Courtney B. Vance Celebrate Their 25th Anniversary
Congratulations are in order for this Hollywood power couple! On October, 12. 1997, Angela Bassett and Coutney B. Vance tied the knot. The college sweethearts met while students at the Yale School of Drama. Here’s a look at their love through the years.
WATCH: Jacob Latimore And Tosin Cole Shine In The First Trailer For 'House Party'
Produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, this remake of the '90s classic is packed with love, laughter, and cameos from major stars. Today, New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures shared the hilarious trailer for the upcoming House Party remake, slated for release on January 13. Starring Tosin Cole,...
EXCLUSIVE Sneak Peek: Jax Comforts A Friend In Need On Next Week's Episode Of 'Reasonable Doubt'
Episode 105, "So Ambitious," finds Jax 16 years in the past, stepping fully into friendship as her inebriated friend Sally questions her own character. Things are heating up on Onyx Collective and Hulu’s hit legal drama Reasonable Doubt, and we have an exclusive clip of next week’s episode.
5 Years Of #MeToo: Tarana Burke On Cancel Culture, R. Kelly And What’s Next For The Movement
“Every time you hear somebody equate MeToo with cancel culture, we should be voicing opposition to that,” Burke says to ESSENCE. Tarana Burke’s MeToo was never about misandry. MeToo is a call, and a space, for Black survivors of sexual violence to be surrounded by love. Exactly five years after the movement gained steam, Burke isn’t afraid to weigh in on the conflation of MeToo and “cancel culture.”
‘Big Brother 24’: Brittany Regrets Not Defending Taylor During Daniel Blow-Up
‘Big Brother 24’ houseguest Brittany Hoopes admitted she regretted not defending eventual winner Taylor Hale when Daniel Durston blew up on her.
Offset Gifts Cardi B Rare Richard Mille Watch For Her 30th Birthday
The multi-award-winning rapper and mom brought in her 30th bday with a burlesque themed party in LA. Rappers Cardi B and Offset aren’t shy when it comes to grand gestures. The ‘Bodak Yellow‘ rapper turned the big 30 on October 11th and her husband gifted her a rare Richard Mille watch for her birthday. The timepiece can range anywhere from $60,000 to $2,500,000. Offset also added a romantic touch to his gifts by having bouquets of red roses and candles set up throughout their home.
