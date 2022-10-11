ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Ranked Eighth Worst City To Drive In

By Airiel Sharice
 5 days ago

Source: L. Toshio Kishiyama / Getty

Driving in Baltimore can be an extreme sport some days so this new ranking the city has earned isn’t surprising at all.

According to a new report recently released by WalletHub, Baltimore is the eighth worst city to drive in. Washington D.C. takes seventh place and if you keep going up I-95, you’ll be the worst city to drive in as Philadelphia takes that title.

WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 30 key metrics including average gas prices to “annual hours in traffic congestion per auto commuter to auto-repair shops per capita.”

Below are the top 10 worst cities to drive in. Do any of them surprise you?

1. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Source:Getty

2. Detroit, Michigan

3. Oakland, California

Source:Getty

4. San Francisco, California

5. Chicago, Illinois

Source:Getty

6. New York, New York

7. Washington, D.C.

Source:Getty

8. Baltimore, MD

Source:Getty

9. Seattle, Washington

10. Los Angeles, California

