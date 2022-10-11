ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Gas Prices on the Rise in Virginia

 4 days ago

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - As fuel costs continue to rise nationwide, prices in Virginia have done the same. The average price for a gallon of gas in Virginia is $3.49 today, up 1 cent overnight and 18 cents in the last week but equal to where it was a month ago. These trends reflect the nationwide averages of $3.91 per gallon, up 19 cents in the last month.

These hikes in fuel costs are largely due to OPEC's recent cut in crude oil production, though other factors play a more limited role. According to AAA, however, continued climbing is not necessarily to be expected. Prices could continue to rise, but changes in crude oil costs, unstable demand factors, and broader economic concerns could all cause gas prices to lower again.

