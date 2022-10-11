What’s The Fastest Fast Food Drive-Thru?
If you’re hungry and in a hurry, you may want to avoid Chick-fil-A.
The 22nd annual Drive-Thru Study from QSR and Intouch Insights claims the chicken chain has the slowest average drive-thru experience at 8 minutes and 29 seconds.
The fastest was KFC, which got customers in and out in an average of 5 minutes and 2 seconds.
Text “MIX” to 71007 to join MIX 107.9 mobile club for exclusive news.
- KFC — 302.6 seconds
- Taco Bell — 317.7 seconds
- Hardee’s — 322.6 seconds
- Dunkin’— 328.1 seconds
- Carl’s Jr. — 346.5 seconds
- Arby’s — 356.8 seconds
- Burger King — 362.7 seconds
- McDonald’s — 410.6 seconds
- Wendy’s — 430.7 seconds
- Chick-fil-A — 509.1 seconds
Their 22nd annual Drive-Thru Study is drawn on 1,500 orders to determine the franchise that delivers the best results on service, speed, and accuracy.
Though Chick-fil-A came in last, the survey did note that the chain had the fastest average in seconds by cars in line.
What’s your go-to drive-thru?
Comments / 0