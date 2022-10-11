ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s The Fastest Fast Food Drive-Thru?

If you’re hungry and in a hurry, you may want to avoid Chick-fil-A.

The 22nd annual Drive-Thru Study from QSR and Intouch Insights claims the chicken chain has the slowest average drive-thru experience at 8 minutes and 29 seconds.

The fastest was KFC, which got customers in and out in an average of 5 minutes and 2 seconds.

  1. KFC — 302.6 seconds
  2. Taco Bell — 317.7 seconds
  3. Hardee’s — 322.6 seconds
  4. Dunkin’— 328.1 seconds
  5. Carl’s Jr. — 346.5 seconds
  6. Arby’s — 356.8 seconds
  7. Burger King — 362.7 seconds
  8. McDonald’s — 410.6 seconds
  9. Wendy’s — 430.7 seconds
  10. Chick-fil-A — 509.1 seconds

Their 22nd annual Drive-Thru Study is drawn on 1,500 orders to determine the franchise that delivers the best results on service, speed, and accuracy.

Though Chick-fil-A came in last, the survey did note that the chain had the fastest average in seconds by cars in line.

What’s your go-to drive-thru?

