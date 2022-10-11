Miley Cyrus’ Mom Tish Finds New Love Interest After Billy Ray Engagement

Tish Cyrus has a new boyfriend just two weeks after her ex-husband Billy Ray got engaged.

The “Angels Like You” singer has approved of her mom’s new boyfriend, a source informed Hollywood Life.

“Tish is doing well and is also dating someone new, so it’s not a case of her wanting Billy back,” an insider said. “But that doesn’t mean the split hasn’t been painful.”

“It was not something she ever really believed would happen. And, it also came at a very difficult time in her life because she was still grieving the loss of her beloved mom,” said the source. For now, Tish is keeping her new man under wraps.

