Read full article on original website
Related
cryptoslate.com
Crypto investment platform Pillow raises $18M
Singapore-based crypto investment platform Pillow raised $18 million in Series-A funding on Oct. 13. The funding round was co-led by Accel, Quona capital, Elevation Capital, and Jump Capital. Accel is the top venture capital firm with the most Unicorn ownership, and Elevation Capital was a significant investor in Pillow during its seed round.
cryptoslate.com
Tether reduces commercial paper reserves for USDT to zero
Stablecoin issuer Tether has eliminated commercial papers from its USDT reserve, according to its latest reserve update. Tether announced on Oct. 13 that it has cut its commercial paper to zero and will invest more in U.S. Treasury Bills and short-term government-issued debt. Tether said:. “Reducing commercial papers to zero...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Bitcoin slumps after CPI release; Fed Vice Chair warns banks on crypto company deals
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Oct. 13 includes Bitcoin falling by 3% as CPI data of 8.2% worsen fear of rate hikes, Binance allegedly filing inadequate financial reports in the UK, STEPN denying lay-off claims, and U.S. lawmakers demanding a probe of ERCOT for paying Bitcoin miners in Texas.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Oct. 13: BTC, ETH rebound following US CPI data release
The total cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows totaling $30.49 billion. As of press time, the industry’s market cap stood at $941.63 billion, up 3.13% over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin’s market cap grew 3.87% over the reporting period to $380 billion from $365.65 billion Ethereum’s market cap increased...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cryptoslate.com
Mango Market exploiter says action was ‘legal’
Avraham Eisenberg stated that he was the brain behind the $114 million Mango Market exploit, adding that his actions were legal. In an Oct. 15 tweet, Eisenberg said he and his team used “the protocol as designed, even if the development team did not fully anticipate all the consequences of setting parameters the way they are.” He also labeled the exploit as a “highly profitable trading strategy.”
cryptoslate.com
Mango Markets DAO set to approve $47 million bounty for hacker
A governance proposal seeking to pay up to $47 million to the Mango Markets hacker is set to be approved as it reaches an approval quorum of over 96%. Following the Mango Markets hack of Oct. 12, the hacker submitted a proposal asking the project to use up to $70 million from its treasury to repay some bad debts. He agreed to return the funds upon meeting his terms.
cryptoslate.com
Cosmos, Osmosis to deploy patch on all major public IBC chains to fix potential exploit
Cosmos co-founder Ethan Buchman announced that a patch would be deployed on all major public Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC)-enabled chains by tomorrow after they identified a vulnerability that may lead to a potential exploit via a blog post on Oct. 13. The announcement of the patch deployment deadline comes after the...
cryptoslate.com
Several crypto exchanges reportedly block Russian users because of EU sanctions
Several crypto platforms like Blockchain.com, Crypto.com, and LocalBitcoins have reportedly banned Russian users from using their services, citing the new European Union sanctions. Media reports said that Blockchain.com gave its Russian users until Oct. 27 to withdraw all of their funds, after which their accounts would be blocked. The crypto...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cryptoslate.com
China floats pan-Asian digital currency built on blockchain
China-backed researchers have called for establishing a pan-Asian digital currency to end the dominance of the U.S. dollar in the region, South China Morning Post reported on Oct. 13. According to the report, the economic conditions for creating a regional digital currency are now in place in East Asia. “More...
cryptoslate.com
Huobi allegedly transfers 74M tokens to Justin Sun, HT up 7.7%
Tron founder Justin Sun has reportedly received 74 million HT tokens from Huobi’s official wallets. On Oct. 14, Sun told Bloomberg News that he owns “tens of millions of Huobi tokens. He confirmed to be one of the biggest holders of the HT tokens. In his capacity as...
Comments / 0