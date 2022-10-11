ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cryptoslate.com

Crypto investment platform Pillow raises $18M

Singapore-based crypto investment platform Pillow raised $18 million in Series-A funding on Oct. 13. The funding round was co-led by Accel, Quona capital, Elevation Capital, and Jump Capital. Accel is the top venture capital firm with the most Unicorn ownership, and Elevation Capital was a significant investor in Pillow during its seed round.
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Tether reduces commercial paper reserves for USDT to zero

Stablecoin issuer Tether has eliminated commercial papers from its USDT reserve, according to its latest reserve update. Tether announced on Oct. 13 that it has cut its commercial paper to zero and will invest more in U.S. Treasury Bills and short-term government-issued debt. Tether said:. “Reducing commercial papers to zero...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Services#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Company Google#Web3 Technology#Google Clouds#Amazon Web Services#Orion Swap Widget#Cryptoslate
cryptoslate.com

Mango Market exploiter says action was ‘legal’

Avraham Eisenberg stated that he was the brain behind the $114 million Mango Market exploit, adding that his actions were legal. In an Oct. 15 tweet, Eisenberg said he and his team used “the protocol as designed, even if the development team did not fully anticipate all the consequences of setting parameters the way they are.” He also labeled the exploit as a “highly profitable trading strategy.”
ECONOMY
cryptoslate.com

Mango Markets DAO set to approve $47 million bounty for hacker

A governance proposal seeking to pay up to $47 million to the Mango Markets hacker is set to be approved as it reaches an approval quorum of over 96%. Following the Mango Markets hack of Oct. 12, the hacker submitted a proposal asking the project to use up to $70 million from its treasury to repay some bad debts. He agreed to return the funds upon meeting his terms.
PUBLIC SAFETY
cryptoslate.com

Several crypto exchanges reportedly block Russian users because of EU sanctions

Several crypto platforms like Blockchain.com, Crypto.com, and LocalBitcoins have reportedly banned Russian users from using their services, citing the new European Union sanctions. Media reports said that Blockchain.com gave its Russian users until Oct. 27 to withdraw all of their funds, after which their accounts would be blocked. The crypto...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

China floats pan-Asian digital currency built on blockchain

China-backed researchers have called for establishing a pan-Asian digital currency to end the dominance of the U.S. dollar in the region, South China Morning Post reported on Oct. 13. According to the report, the economic conditions for creating a regional digital currency are now in place in East Asia. “More...
ECONOMY
cryptoslate.com

Huobi allegedly transfers 74M tokens to Justin Sun, HT up 7.7%

Tron founder Justin Sun has reportedly received 74 million HT tokens from Huobi’s official wallets. On Oct. 14, Sun told Bloomberg News that he owns “tens of millions of Huobi tokens. He confirmed to be one of the biggest holders of the HT tokens. In his capacity as...
MARKETS

