Cardano Will Surpass Ethereum, Top Crypto YouTuber Predicts
Controversial cryptocurrency YouTuber Ben Armstrong (a.k.a BitBoy) caused a stir on Twitter after predicting that Cardano would end up surpassing Ethereum by market capitalization. Realistically, this could happen six years from now, according to the prominent crypto influencer. Cardano, which was initially known as “Japanese Ethereum” shortly after its launch,...
Cardano (ADA) Getting Demolished: Crypto Market Review, October 13
Are NFTs Dead? NFT Trading Volume Sinks to 16-Month Lows
Why Bitcoin Could Be the Star of 2023
Bitcoin rightfully takes the place of the most stable cryptocurrency in the world. The rate fluctuates, but the decrease occurs extremely rarely compared to other crypto assets. From mid-July to mid-August 2022, Bitcoin seemed to be starting a correction that should have led to the restoration of a long-term uptrend. BTC has not yet reached those levels that would indicate a continuation of the bearish trend. At the same time, it is too early to talk about the formation of a new bull market. However, many financial experts see bitcoin as the top financial asset in 2023.
SHIB Burn Rate Adds 590% as SHIB Token Hits Major Milestone
Casper (CSPR) Rallies for 14% in Last 24 Hours, Here's Main Reason Why
The live proof-of-stake blockchain built off the Casper CBC specification has been showing impressive results in terms of market performance as its underlying token CSPR reaches the first place on the market in terms of profitability among the 100 biggest digital assets in the crypto industry. How does CSPR work?
XRP Leads Crypto Market Recovery. What’s Behind This Rally?
The XRP price is up 5.79% over the past 24 hours, outperforming the rest of the cryptocurrency market. The Ripple-affiliated token managed to reclaim the $0.50 mark on major spot exchanges. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are also in green, adding 3.72% and 2.99%, respectively. Major cryptocurrencies experienced a sudden...
Ripple CEO Says His "Outrage Has Grown" Regarding SEC Lawsuit, Here's Why
Leading Crypto Exchanges See Massive Pump
MATIC Price Surges as Polygon Selected by Top Crypto Exchange as Strategic Partner
Polygon Network has become a strategic partner of KuCoin Wallet. Details of the collaboration between the Layer 2 blockchain and the wallet of one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges were revealed today in a press release. MATIC quotations were up 6% in one moment but later gave up some of the gains.
“Rich Dad, Poor Dad” Author Now Prefers Bitcoin to Real-Estate, Here’s Why
Santiment : Inflation News Causes Hike in Bitcoin and Altcoin Shorts
The cryptocurrency market has just recorded a remarkable hike in investors placing short trades and an equally high amount of short liquidations on the back of the latest U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) statistics announcement according to Santiment. The crypto market analytics platform shares data that shows that a lot...
Peter Brandt Is Surprisingly Bullish on NFTs
Prominent commodity trader Peter Brandt has surprised his followers with enthusiastic tweets about non-fungible tokens. Earlier this week, Brandt tweeted that some NFTs projects would make it, igniting heated discussions about the state of the sector. On Sunday, the veteran trader explained his rather progressive stance, arguing that NFTs have...
Cardano DEX Sets New Record Mere Weeks After Vasil, Here It Is
Michael Saylor Pitches Bitcoin to Ray Dalio
Former MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor claims that Bitcoin is the only money that aligns all interests in response to a tweet posted by billionaire Ray Dalio. The reply has been left unnoticed by the hedge fund legend so far. Saylor reacted to one of the principles posted by Dalio about...
Mike Novogratz Wants Crypto Bulls to Temper Their Expectations
Galaxy Digital boss Mike Novogratz believes that upcoming market rallies will likely fade, according to a recently posted tweet. While bulls hope that the U.S. eventually slows, the billionaire claims that this is not the case. As reported by U.Today, Novogratz has repeatedly opined that the cryptocurrency market was very...
SEC v. XRP: Ripple Partner TapJets Defends XRP Utility in New Brief to Court
Another Ripple partner has filed an amicus brief in support of the company in the lawsuit with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The private airline TapJets decided to join the case and explain to the regulator why XRP is not a security. The utility and value of XRP was...
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 16
Tron CEO Believes Crypto Will Return to China, Here's Why
In the most recent Bloomberg interview, Emily Chang and Tron CEO Justin Sun discussed the most recent events in the cryptocurrency industry, including the acquisition of Celcius assets and a potential return to China after the global cryptocurrency industry crackdown. According to Sun, it is one of the best times...
Bankrupt Crypto Lender Subpoenaed by Federal Prosecutors
Bankrupt crypto lending company Celsius Network is subpoenaed by U.S. federal prosecutors, according to a Financial Times report on Saturday. The subpoena — an order for someone to attend court — was issued a few days after Celsius Network froze customer accounts in June by a federal grand jury used by the U.S. Department of Justice in Manhattan. Per Financial Times, the bankrupt crypto firm trapped “the savings of hundreds of thousands of customers.”
