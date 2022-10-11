ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

Comments / 0

Related
YAHOO!

AG candidate Hochman campaigns in Bakersfield

Oct. 15—The crime spiral starts small, California attorney general candidate Nathan Hochman said. A criminal goes into a store, steals just shy of $950 in goods from a small business and walks, not runs out, because the lawbreaker knows he won't be prosecuted. That leads to three people hitting...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy