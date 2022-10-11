Thermaltake's 'Smart' Desk Sports Porsche Design, Luxury Price Tag

Thermaltake, maker of PC cases , power supplies and peripherals , has been producing gaming chairs for a while now and has decided to complete its takeover of every aspect of your games area by announcing the Argent P900 Smart Gaming Desk, with the help of Studio F. A. Porsche.

(Image credit: Thermaltake)

The ‘smart’ part of the name sadly doesn’t mean this desk is full of edge computing and neural networks that can respond to your voice commands with the dry wit you’d expect from a piece of furniture. Rather, it has an app so you can control it over Wi-Fi. It also has RGB, which the press release describes as ‘perky’.

You can adjust the height of the desk should you suddenly grow taller while using it (or, you know, you just want to sit down for a bit) and you can program four preset heights to switch between at the push of a button on the smart control unit. The control box contains a microcontroller with an Arm Cortex-M33 core running at 150MHz and 640k of flash memory, which ought to be enough for anybody. There's a safety sensor to prevent you from lowering it onto the head of anyone crawling underneath, and you get a headset hanger on the right and a cupholder on the left (there's no detail on whether southpaws can swap these over) plus a cable management system.

A Wi-Fi 4 connection maintains contact with your phone, so you can control the 16.8 million colors of the RGB lighting bar, which is rear-facing and designed to light up the wall behind your desk (bad news if you’re sitting in the middle of an open-plan environment) and you can sync the lighting effects using Thermaltake’s iTake software, so all your Thermaltake products can flash in unison.

There's a monitor riser (referred to as a ‘second space’) that’s broad enough to take two screens - or one extremely wide one - and the whole thing is covered in a material that’s a bit like (but isn’t actually) carbon fiber. The Porsche design studio’s input has, according to the press release, brought “sophisticated and ergonomic design aesthetics you can behold and appreciate every time you lay your eyes on it.”

Should you want to lay your own eyes (and your PC) on the Argent P900, it's available at the Thermaltake store for $2,199.99.