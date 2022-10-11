ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Cartoon Network’s end near?

(NewsNation) — Warner Bros. Television Group (WBTVG) announced on Tuesday it’s cutting 26% of personnel — a total of 125 positions, across scripted, unscripted and animation. Channing Dungey — who is both chairman of WBTVG and the first Black executive to run the entertainment division at a...
TV & VIDEOS
Dolly Parton’s donation strategy: ‘I just give from my heart’

NEW YORK (AP) — Dolly Parton laughs at the idea that she is some sort of secret philanthropist. Sure, social media sleuths did piece together this week that the country superstar had been quietly paying for the band uniforms of many Tennessee high schools for years. And yes, it did take decades for her to reveal that she used the songwriting royalties she earned from Whitney Houston’s version of “I Will Always Love You” to purchase a strip mall in Nashville in her honor and to support the surrounding Black neighborhood. Oh, and it did eventually come out that Parton had donated $1 million for research that helped create the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19.
CHARITIES
