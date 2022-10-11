Read full article on original website
Related
New Britain Herald
Southington police blotter
Rachael Rogus, 18, of 38 Edward St., New Haven, was charged Oct. 3 with disorderly conduct. Aimee Rugh, 30, of 222 Willis St., Bristol, was charged Oct. 3 with second degree breach of peace. Christopher A. Fusco, 31, of 62 Wickford Place, Madison, was charged Oct. 6 with two counts...
Register Citizen
Man arrested on charges from three separate police departments, West Hartford police say
WEST HARTFORD — An East Hartford man was arrested on charges from several area police departments Thursday night, West Hartford police said Friday. West Hartford police said officers determined the registered owner of a black Honda Accord with Connecticut plates was the subject of two outstanding arrest warrants, one each from the East Hartford Police Department and the Hartford Police Department. Shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, a West Hartford patrol officer tried but failed to stop the Honda when the driver managed to elude the officer, according to police. Descriptions of the car and driver were distributed to all West Hartford officers, police said.
New Britain Herald
Disturbance at local bar may have motivated slaying of two Bristol officers: sources
BRISTOL – The horrific death of two police officers that leaves the community still in shock is being intensely investigated, with authorities still trying to piece together what events unfolded leading up to the senseless slayings. Sources with knowledge of the investigation say the shooter, Nicholas Brutcher, 35, hid...
New Britain Herald
Manchester man pleads guilty to firearm charge stemming from New Britain shooting
NEW BRITAIN -- A Manchester man has pleaded guilty to a felony charge related to a case in which New Britain police say he shot at a man who allegedly tried to scam him in Hartford. Rondell Chambers, 32, took a plea deal in New Britain Superior Court this week,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: 18-year-old connected to multiple armed robberies in New Haven, Ansonia, gets $1M bond
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from New Haven has been involved in multiple armed robberies in New Haven County, according to Ansonia police. Christian Borrero is facing charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree conspiracy to robbery, first-degree threatening, carrying a pistol without a permit and for sixth-degree larceny. He is being held on a $1 […]
Eyewitness News
Northford resident dies following three-car accident
NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A man is dead following a three-car accident on Route 22. Police say they were called to a serious car accident on Forest Road and Gulf Brook Drive around 8:46 a.m. All three drivers sustained injuries and were driving alone, police say. One driver sustained...
New Britain Herald
Officials ID suspect in shooting of three officers in Bristol
BRISTOL – The community has been jolted after two Bristol police officers were shot and killed Wednesday night, with a third ending up in the hospital with a serious injury, after authorities say a man called 911 to lure the officers to a local residence. The suspect who opened...
Bristol police officers may have been ‘lured’ into deadly ambush, officials say
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont released a statement which stated the slain officers were responding to a domestic violence emergency call.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Britain Herald
Vigil recognizes killed and wounded officers' sacrifices and community service
BRISTOL – Rain pattered the pavement of Bristol Eastern High School Thursday evening where hundreds gathered to join a vigil in the school auditorium to support the Bristol Police Department and reflect on the sacrifices of its three officers who were shot Thursday evening. Sgt. Dustin Demonte, 35, and...
Connecticut police shooting: 2 officers dead, 1 seriously hurt in Bristol
BRISTOL, Conn. — Two police officers and a suspected gunman died after gunfire erupted as authorities responded to a possible domestic violence incident on Wednesday night, according to Connecticut State Police. The shooting also injured one other police officer and one of the people involved in the suspected domestic...
Four non-fatal shootings in Hartford
Hartford police investigate four non-fatal shootings over a 36-hour period, with one of the shootings taking place on the same block where a man was beaten to death earlier this week
Eyewitness News
Ellington man killed in South Windsor crash
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man from Ellington was killed in a three-vehicle crash that happened in South Windsor earlier this week. South Windsor police identified the victim as 64-year-old Joseph Murphy. They said they responded to a head-on crash in the area of Sullivan Avenue and Schwier Road...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Flag put up outside Bristol Health; 2 officers confirmed dead
CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. Three police officers were shot Wednesday night in Bristol. State police: Officers killed in Bristol were lured to the scene. Updated: 3 hours ago. Two officers...
New Britain Herald
City, state leaders mourn deaths of two Bristol police officers killed in shooting
BRISTOL – City and state leaders mourned the deaths of two local police officers who were killed in a shooting Wednesday night, urging residents to do whatever they can to support the officers’ families and their fellow officers. Sgt. Dustin Demonte, 35, and Alex Hamzy, 34, were killed...
Ellington man dies in South Windsor head-on collision
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — An Ellington man was killed in a crash in South Windsor Tuesday, according to police. South Windsor police stated that just after 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a head-on motor vehicle collision involving three cars near Sullivan Avenue and Schwier Road. The crash resulted in a road closure and activation […]
Bristol Man Who Killed 2 Responding Officers Was Divorced Father Described As 'Rowdy'
Neighbors of the man accused of placing an alleged fake 911 call to ambush and kill two Connecticut police officers was known as "rowdy" and "always drinking," according to the Daily Mail. Nicholas Brutcher, age 35, a divorced father of two in Hartford County, allegedly fired on the officers in...
trumbulltimes.com
Windsor Locks woman wanted to help man before he allegedly attacked her, daughter says
WINDSOR LOCKS — Minutes before a blind-sided punch ripped a gash in her head, a local woman saw the man police have named as her attacker and thought she should help him, the victim's daughter said. Mary Jane Dustin, 70, a retiree and twice-weekly volunteer at an East Windsor...
Eyewitness News
Bristol officer deaths first by a firearm in 18 years
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - It has been 18 years since an on-duty officer was killed by a firearm in Connecticut. Officer Peter Lavery was killed in the line of duty in Newington on December 30, 2004. Officer Lavery’s death is reminiscent of Officer Hamzy and Sergeant Demonte’s deaths.
Man imprisoned for drug trafficking pleads guilty to escaping Bloomfield halfway house
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man finishing up a 10-year sentence for drug trafficking has pleaded guilty to escaping from a Bloomfield halfway house, according to an announcement Friday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Charles Harrison, 34, was sentenced in 2012 in New York to 120 months in prison for trafficking narcotics, according […]
mycitizensnews.com
Former borough native receives 9 years for theft of Yale tech
NAUGATUCK — A federal judge Thursday sentenced a former Naugatuck woman to nine years in prison for stealing and reselling $40.5 million worth of computers and electronic hardware from Yale University’s School of Medicine where she worked. Jamie Petrone, 43, most recently of Lithia Springs, Ga., was sentenced...
Comments / 0