New Britain, CT

New Britain Herald

Southington police blotter

Rachael Rogus, 18, of 38 Edward St., New Haven, was charged Oct. 3 with disorderly conduct. Aimee Rugh, 30, of 222 Willis St., Bristol, was charged Oct. 3 with second degree breach of peace. Christopher A. Fusco, 31, of 62 Wickford Place, Madison, was charged Oct. 6 with two counts...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Man arrested on charges from three separate police departments, West Hartford police say

WEST HARTFORD — An East Hartford man was arrested on charges from several area police departments Thursday night, West Hartford police said Friday. West Hartford police said officers determined the registered owner of a black Honda Accord with Connecticut plates was the subject of two outstanding arrest warrants, one each from the East Hartford Police Department and the Hartford Police Department. Shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, a West Hartford patrol officer tried but failed to stop the Honda when the driver managed to elude the officer, according to police. Descriptions of the car and driver were distributed to all West Hartford officers, police said.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Northford resident dies following three-car accident

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A man is dead following a three-car accident on Route 22. Police say they were called to a serious car accident on Forest Road and Gulf Brook Drive around 8:46 a.m. All three drivers sustained injuries and were driving alone, police say. One driver sustained...
NORTHFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Officials ID suspect in shooting of three officers in Bristol

BRISTOL – The community has been jolted after two Bristol police officers were shot and killed Wednesday night, with a third ending up in the hospital with a serious injury, after authorities say a man called 911 to lure the officers to a local residence. The suspect who opened...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Ellington man killed in South Windsor crash

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man from Ellington was killed in a three-vehicle crash that happened in South Windsor earlier this week. South Windsor police identified the victim as 64-year-old Joseph Murphy. They said they responded to a head-on crash in the area of Sullivan Avenue and Schwier Road...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Flag put up outside Bristol Health; 2 officers confirmed dead

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. Three police officers were shot Wednesday night in Bristol. State police: Officers killed in Bristol were lured to the scene. Updated: 3 hours ago. Two officers...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Ellington man dies in South Windsor head-on collision

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — An Ellington man was killed in a crash in South Windsor Tuesday, according to police. South Windsor police stated that just after 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a head-on motor vehicle collision involving three cars near Sullivan Avenue and Schwier Road. The crash resulted in a road closure and activation […]
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Eyewitness News

Bristol officer deaths first by a firearm in 18 years

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - It has been 18 years since an on-duty officer was killed by a firearm in Connecticut. Officer Peter Lavery was killed in the line of duty in Newington on December 30, 2004. Officer Lavery’s death is reminiscent of Officer Hamzy and Sergeant Demonte’s deaths.
BRISTOL, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Former borough native receives 9 years for theft of Yale tech

NAUGATUCK — A federal judge Thursday sentenced a former Naugatuck woman to nine years in prison for stealing and reselling $40.5 million worth of computers and electronic hardware from Yale University’s School of Medicine where she worked. Jamie Petrone, 43, most recently of Lithia Springs, Ga., was sentenced...
NAUGATUCK, CT

