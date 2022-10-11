In 2013, Jackson McHenry ’15 wrote a column titled “In Defense of Midterms.” McHenry’s piece defends the use of “midterms” as an excuse for anything: “No, Mom, the magic word isn’t ‘sorry’ or ‘please’ — it’s ‘midterms.’” Nine and a half years later, I’d like to address the word that many of us associate with academic suffering.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO