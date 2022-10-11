ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Pelicans Transactions: Sign Two Players, Waive Butler and Petty Jr.

By Pelicans Scoop,New Orleans Pelicans PR
Pelicans Scoop
Pelicans Scoop
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sZmhf_0iUUzITo00

The New Orleans Pelicans announced four personnel moves Monday, Oct. 10.

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed forward Kelan Martin and guard Javonte Smart. In a related move, the Pelicans have waived two-way forward John Butler and guard John Petty Jr. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Martin, 6-5, 230, has appeared in 96 NBA games since 2019 with Minnesota, Indiana and Boston, holding averages of 5.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists. Martin appeared in 30 games (one start) last season with Boston and Indiana, averaging 5.7 points, 0.7 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 15.0 minutes per contest. Martin played collegiately at Butler, where he averaged 15.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists across four seasons.

Smart, 6-4, 205, appeared in 17 games with Milwaukee and Miami during the 2021-22 season, averaging 3.0 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists. Undrafted in 2021, the Baton Rouge native played three seasons at LSU where he averaged 13.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 93 games.

Butler, 7-2, 174, played one collegiate season at Florida State (2021-22), where he averaged 5.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 31 games. In the 2022 NBA 2K Summer League, Butler appeared in four games (two starts) for the Pelicans, averaging 8.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks while shooting 12-of-16 (.750) from the floor and 6-of-9 (.667) from three-point range. Butler appeared in one game with the Pelicans in the 2022 preseason, tallying one rebound, one assist and three blocks.

Petty Jr., 6-5, 184, appeared in 31 games for the Pelicans’ G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron, in 2021-22 in which he averaged 8.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 26.2 minutes per game. Petty appeared in two games with the Pelicans in the 2022 preseason, averaging 1.0 rebound, 0.5 assists and 0.5 steals.

New Orleans’ roster now stands at 20 players, including one two-way player.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans waive Cheatham, Martin, Plowden, and Smart

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has waived Zylan Cheatham, Kelan Martin, Daeqwon Plowden, and Javonte Smart. Cheatham, 6-5, 220, averaged 1.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in four preseason games with New Orleans. Cheatham has appeared in five NBA games with New Orleans and Utah, holding averages of 2.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.6 assists.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
State
Minnesota State
State
Indiana State
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Yardbarker

Orlando Magic Waive Three Players

The Orlando Magic played their final preseason game on Friday evening when they defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 114-108. They finished the preseason with a four-game winning streak (they lost the first game to the Memphis Grizzlies). Their four wins came over the San Antonio Spurs, Dallas...
ORLANDO, FL
theScore

Report: Pistons likely to waive Kemba Walker

The Detroit Pistons will likely waive former All-Star point guard Kemba Walker before Monday’s league deadline to set regular-season rosters, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania and James Edwards III. Cutting Walker would bring the Pistons' roster to 15 guaranteed spots. Walker didn't attend training camp or play in...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Sixers set to make roster cuts, waive Bassey and Joe

The Sixers intend to waive recent draft picks Isaiah Joe and Charles Bassey, a source told NBC Sports Philadelphia on Thursday morning, confirming reports by The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey and PhillyVoice’s Kyle Neubeck. It was clear from the beginning of the preseason that both players were low...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelan Martin
Person
Javonte Smart
Yardbarker

Jazz Waive Stanley Johnson

Johnson, 26, is 6-foot-6 and was acquired from the Lakers, along with guard Talen Horton-Tucker, in exchange for guard Patrick Beverley. The No. 8 overall pick by the Pistons in 2015, Johnson will become an unrestricted free agent upon clearing waivers. So there stands a good chance he could end up on another roster before the season tips off next week.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Games#Nba 2k#The New Orleans Pelicans#Lsu#Nba 2k Summer League
theScore

Warriors ink Wiggins to 4-year, $109M extension

The Golden State Warriors have signed forward Andrew Wiggins to a four-year, $109-million contract extension, his agents told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Kendra Andrews. Wiggins averaged 17.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game last season, leading to his first All-Star appearance. The 27-year-old played a key part in Golden State's...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 14, 2022

Listen to Will Guillory of The Athletic on the Pelicans podcast with hosts Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer where they discuss Pelicans preseason and more. Snapshots from the Pelicans shootaround in Birmingham ahead of their final preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks. injury report ahead of the Pelicans’ final preseason...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
New Orleans Pelicans
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Pelicans Scoop

Pelicans Scoop

New Orleans, LA
616
Followers
375
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of the New Orleans Pelicans

 https://www.si.com/nba/pelicans

Comments / 0

Community Policy