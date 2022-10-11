Read full article on original website
Related
Will Nikolas Cruz life sentence spur reform for Florida death penalty law?
FORT LAUDERDALE -- It wasn't long ago that Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz would have been looking at a near-certain death sentence for murdering 17 people in Parkland, even if his jury could not unanimously agree on his fate.Until 2016, Florida law allowed trial judges to impose a death sentence if a majority of the jurors agreed. With a 9-3 vote Thursday supporting Cruz's execution, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer would have likely sent him to Death Row for the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.Now, however, a vote of anything less than 12-0 means an automatic sentence of life without...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Supreme Court rejects former President Donald Trump's request to intervene in Mar-a-Lago documents fight
The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected an emergency request from former President Donald Trump to intervene in the dispute over classified documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate in August. Trump had asked the justices to reverse a federal appeals court and allow a special master to review about 100 documents...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Alex Jones' conspiracy empire hangs in the balance after jury's nearly $1 billion award to Sandy Hook families
Judgment Day arrived on Wednesday for Alex Jones — and he said that it felt like he landed in Hell. "This must be what Hell's like," the notorious right-wing conspiracy theorist said on an Infowars livestream as a Connecticut jury awarded plaintiffs a staggering nearly $1 billion in damages.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Judge drops 1 of 5 charges against Trump-Russia dossier source, in blow to special counsel Durham
A federal judge on Friday threw out one of five charges against Igor Danchenko, the primary source for the infamous Trump-Russia dossier, in a major setback for special counsel John Durham's investigation. The judge dropped one of the five false-statement charges, specifically pertaining to the allegation that Danchenko lied to...
Comments / 0