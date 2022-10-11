ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Fox 59

Fall Jacket Trends & Styles at the Fashion Mall at Keystone

The temperatures are quickly dropping as fall gets into full swing here in Indiana. Most mornings are definitely cold enough for a jacket. Jackets are also one of the easiest ways to spice up your fall wardrobe, but there are too many styles to choose from!. Danielle Parker with the...
Fox 59

Indiana colleges hope to continue upward trend in student voting

In recent years, some Indiana colleges and universities say they've seen an upward trend in student voting, and many students and faculty members hope to see that increased participation continue. Indiana colleges hope to continue upward trend in …. In recent years, some Indiana colleges and universities say they've seen...
Fox 59

Indiana sees first flu-related death of the new season

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana health officials have confirmed the first flu-related death of the 2022-2023 flu season and are encouraging Hoosiers to get an influenza shot. The state health department is not releasing any additional information on the person who died from the flu due to privacy laws, but did provide more details on how to prevent this from happening further.
Fox 59

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana expires in a matter of days

INDIANAPOLIS — In just a few days, someone will miss out on their chance to claim $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said a winning Powerball ticket sold in April will expire on Oct. 17. Someone purchased the ticket at Pilot #650 located at 1401 Ripley Street in Lake Station. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball for the April 18, 2022, drawing.
Fox 59

Weather conditions result in fire hazard across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Gusty winds and incredibly dry air have prompted a red flag warning across Central Indiana. A combination of gusty winds, low humidity, and dry air have prompted a red flag warning across Central Indiana. This means it will be much easier to start a fire that has the potential to spread rapidly. Dry fuel on the ground contributes to this. Dry fuel can be fall leaves falling to the ground, debris, and not to mention just dry land. We are finally emerging from minor drought conditions from over the summer. Dry vegetation and grass are going to pose a threat as well if a spark is nearby.
Fox 59

State updates guidance on Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund

INDIANAPOLIS – The state has updated some of its guidance regarding the Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund. The Auditor of State’s Office has received a “high volume” of calls and emails regarding specific cases in which refund checks have been made out to someone who has since died.
Fox 59

Football Friday Night: October 14

INDIANAPOLIS – Friday is the last night of the high school football regular season, one final tune-up before sectionals begin next week. A battle of unbeatens highlights the week nine schedule as top-ranked Brownsburg (8-0) visits Hamilton Southeastern (8-0) for the Hoosier Crossroads Conference title. The other top two...
Fox 59

Keeping heating costs as low as possible through simple steps

INDIANAPOLIS — As central Indiana anticipates freezing temperatures over the next week, we’re looking at ways you can cut down on your heating costs. Inflation is hitting energy companies hard – which then passes the cost to the customer. Duke Energy, which does not provide natural gas,...
