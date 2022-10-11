Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinmagazine.com
Unless Something Changes, Bitcoin Adoption In The West Will Be KYC’d
This is an opinion editorial by Robert Hall, a content creator and small business owner. What is the most likely path to hyperbitcoinization? This is a question that has come up in my mind time and time again. Will it be a top-down implementation like we saw in El Salvador last year? Regarding world leaders, Nayib Bukele is the rare exception to the rule. Most world leaders think within a predefined box of fiat options.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Where Will The Bitcoin Price Bottom?
The below is an excerpt from a recent edition of Bitcoin Magazine Pro, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. CPI Volatility Doesn’t Disappoint. In the last article, we highlighted...
bitcoinmagazine.com
How BIP Bounties Will Supercharge The Bitcoin Network
This is an opinion editorial by Ariel Deschapell, co-founder of multi-cloud hosting platform Hydra Host, senior fellow at Lincoln Network and a team member at BIPBounty.org. The idea that Bitcoin lacks innovation compared to other cryptocurrencies is pervasive, but is it true?. The Bitcoin protocol undergoes significant changes much more...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Gaming To Earn Bitcoin While Bitcoining To Game Earning
This is an opinion editorial by Tyler Parks, who has a background in biological science and spent a decade working in the restaurant industry. Money is a topic people have come to take quite seriously. So serious in fact that grown adults wait with bated breath for news of the latest figures on consumer prices and interest rates. These have real impacts on perceptions of wealth and productivity. But what if I told you money is just a game we play, a game like any other, with a variety of rules and objectives. Money is a symbolic thing we use in order to achieve things of value and significance in the world and hence not an end in itself. A financial system is like a game board with pieces, obstacles and paths to success. The questions are: Are you aware of the kinds of money games you play on a regular basis? Did you voluntarily join or were you born into a game whose rules were never explained and with a hand you didn’t choose?
IN THIS ARTICLE
bitcoinmagazine.com
Why Kanye West And Other Free Speech Advocates Need Bitcoin
The below is a direct excerpt of Marty's Bent Issue #1272: "De-banking as an attack on speech." Sign up for the newsletter here. On October 12, Candace Owens made the world aware of the fact that Ye West, more commonly known as Kanye West, had his corporate bank account shut down by JPMorgan Chase. This move is seemingly a reaction to comments Ye made over the weekend on social media. I have to concur with what Owens says in the second tweet above. I do not care what you think about Ye, but I do care about what you think of one of the largest banks in the world abruptly rug-pulling his multibillion-dollar company’s bank account.
Most metaverse users don't even make it a month, WSJ reports
Meta is struggling to keep users engaged inside the $15 billion Horizon Worlds platform, The Wall Street Journal reported.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Preparing For The CPI Reading: Market Braces For Volatility
The below is an excerpt from a recent edition of Bitcoin Magazine Pro, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. Markets Prepare For CPI Surprise. The U.S. Producer Price Index (PPI)...
Comments / 0