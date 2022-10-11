OMAHA, Neb. — Four juveniles were taken into custody in relation to a shooting and carjacking that occurred in Omaha on Wednesday afternoon, according to Omaha police. Officers arrested a 16-year-old male for robbery, use of a weapon (gun) and felon in possession of a firearm; a 13-year-old male for robbery and use of a weapon (gun); a 17-year-old male for robbery and use of a weapon (gun); and a 14-year-old male for robbery and use of a weapon (gun).

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO