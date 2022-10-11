Read full article on original website
Vogue
On Anne Hathaway, A Crop Top And Double Denim Looks Supremely Polished
Double denim doesn’t have to be casual. Just ask Anne Hathaway, who gave the girl next door’s go-to a hit of uptown glamour in New York this week. The actor, currently on the promo trail for her film Armageddon Time, chose wide-leg jeans and a matching tailored jacket in dark wash denim, from Nili Lotan’s Resort 2023 collection for an appearance on The View. She might have been wearing jeans, but from the tips of her Gianvito Rossi pumps to the top of her teased bouffant, Anne was the picture of polish.
Vogue
Victoria Beckham Is A Modern Day Cinderella With Glittering Boots
Victoria Beckham looked like a city-fied Cinderella this week in New York. And while Beckham certainly was retro-regal in a body-skimming blue dress that cut across the chest with a dramatic scarf blowing at her side, there was no tiara in sight. Though Beckham did wear a modern version of the princess’s glass slippers. The designer opted for a pair of tight, sparkling mesh stiletto boots that were see-through enough to show some toe.
Vogue
Jennifer Lopez, Jodie-Turner Smith And More Can’t Stop Carrying This New Messenger Bag
It’s no secret that 2000s fashion is back, and in the land of handbags, another Y2K staple is making a grand return: the messenger bag. The roomy, crossbody style has made a cameo in the spring/summer 2023 collections of labels like Coach and Max Mara, and on the streets, stars like Bella Hadid have recently been wearing luxe vintage styles. But there’s a particular designer messenger bag that celebrities have been favouring this autumn: stars like Jennifer Lopez, Jodie Turner-Smith, Olivia Wilde, and more are all fans of Gucci’s sleek Attache bags.
Vogue
Victoria Beckham Teases What’s Next For Her Ever-Growing Beauty Brand
The last time Victoria Beckham performed with the Spice Girls, it was 2008 and Posh Spice realised something had to give. Yesterday, in front of a packed crowd at Vogue’s offices at 1 World Trade Center in New York, the multi-hyphenate recalled one specific show at Madison Square Garden that all but cemented the fact that her touring life was likely over. “The other girls were shopping and I was taking meetings about the fashion line. I’d make it back just in time for soundcheck, put down the Birkin bag, change out of the pencil skirt — with three small children in tow — and I’d pick up the microphone. It was just a little too much of a juggling act,” she admitted with a laugh.
Vogue
Jennifer Lopez Gives The Pinstripe Suit The Bombshell Treatment
Wall Street chic might be trending, but Jennifer Lopez’s take on pinstripes is more risky business than buttoned-up. Where Penélope Cruz, Irina Shayk and Bella Hadid have all worn shirts and ties on the red carpet in recent weeks, there was nothing androgynous about the newlywed singer’s look for the Ralph Lauren spring/summer 2023 show in LA: a charcoal pinstripe wrap dress with her signature plummeting neckline. The twist? A matching fedora. Think ’20s mobster, but make it Lopez-level sexy.
Vogue
Christy Turlington Proves The Timeless Power Of A Bold Red Lip
You can always trust one of the ’90s supers to deliver a mic drop beauty moment. Take Christy Turlington, who at 53 is still doing red-carpet glamour like few others can. Decidedly low-key in her private life – she previously told Vogue that some of her favourite things to do are yoga, reading and spending time with her kids – Turlington sure knows how to amp up the glam for evening: with a slick of lipstick.
Vogue
Inside British Vogue’s Forces Of Fashion Event At 180 The Strand
For the first global Forces of Fashion conference – with events held across the US, the UK and Mexico – Vogue partnered with Luxury Promise and Snapchat to stage five thought-provoking panels about the future of the industry. Among the vital topics discussed onstage at 180 The Strand, which had been decorated by Kanku Floristry for the occasion: what a greener model for the fashion world might look like, with contributions from Luxury Promise’s CEO Sabrina Sadiq and Mother of Pearl’s founder Amy Powney; how to foster greater diversity within the beauty landscape, with contributions by Charlotte Tilbury and Sabrina Dhowre Elba; Vogue’s Kate Phelan and photographer Nadine Ijewere on creating timeless images; and the future of runway presentations, led by Valentino’s inimitable Pierpaolo Piccioli. Adding a touch of popstar magic to the day? Dua Lipa, who joined British Vogue editor-in-chief and European editorial director Edward Enninful on stage for a chat about her life in fashion. Step inside the event, below.
Vogue
The Princess Of Wales’s Vintage Chanel Blazer Is A Classic From The ’90s
The Princess of Wales made a foray into the world of vintage earlier this year, opting for a series of pre-loved pieces while touring the Caribbean in March. But today, the royal arguably stepped out in her best vintage look to date, in the form of a Chanel tweed jacket in cobalt blue, dating back to 1995.
Vogue
Victoria Beckham Teases Some Excellent New Dresses
Victoria Beckham has worked hard to refine the silhouettes of her brand signatures. To demonstrate just how versatile her dresses can be, she’s been wearing her favourites styles on repeat. Days after “showing some leg” in an emerald-green dress – her favourite look from her new pre-collection, which she promises is dropping “very soon” – she wore the same dress in an ivory shade.
Vogue
Julia Roberts’s Suits Have Actually Been Her Signature For More Than 30 Years
To promote Ticket to Paradise with George Clooney on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Julia Roberts wore a tan suit from the Gucci x Adidas collaboration from the autumn/winter 2022 runway. Complete with both brands’ logos on the chest, as well as the sportswear label’s triple jersey stripe on the pants, Roberts’s suit had a faux black karakul fur trim on the cuff. For an even more suited and booted touch, the actor wore a black tie.
Vogue
Prada Launches First Fine Jewellery Collection In Recycled Gold
What do a white tank top and a chubby gold heart looped on a velvet ribbon have in common? How about a bomber jacket and a length of chunky chain? They are all archetypes of the clothing and jewellery world, and symbols within the Prada universe, which the Italian label has chosen to reinterpret, challenge and subvert.
Vogue
A Vogue Tradition: The Story Behind The Royal Purple Cover For The November 2022 Issue
British Vogue has registered the passing of three monarchs in its 106-year history, commemorating the loss of George V, George VI and now Elizabeth II with a royal purple cover free from any adornment. The hue has famously been associated with royalty since ancient times, with natural purple dye historically among the most expensive. In the 16th century, Elizabeth I refused to allow anyone except her innermost circle to wear purple, while Elizabeth II made her way through Westminster Abbey during her Coronation in a Robe of Estate composed of more than 22 metres of purple velvet. See, too, the Imperial State Crown that rested on Her Majesty’s coffin during her funeral, which features a purple cap lined with ermine.
Vogue
Inside Victoria Beckham’s Statement Shoe Collection
Victoria Beckham once admitted that she “just can’t concentrate in flats”, but she’s since grown to love them. Still, heels dominate her shoe rack and she’s worn sky-high platforms, spindly stilettos and mega boots over the years, alongside her trainers and brogues. Manolo Blahnik’s wonderfully...
Vogue
5 Things To Know About Raf Simons’s SS23 Rave Show In London
After having to reschedule his hotly anticipated show due to Queen Elizabeth II’s death, legendary Belgium designer Raf Simons presented his latest collection at London’s nightclub venue, Printworks. There was thumping electronic music by DJ Clara 3000 and several fashion design students in attendance. Below, everything you need to know about the buzzy spectacle.
Vogue
Anne Hathaway’s Bouffant Hairstyle Is An Effortless Nod To The ’60s
For a masterclass in how to switch up your hair without changing the cut itself, Anne Hathaway is your girl. The star has gone from good to great to… well, near perfect in the hair department this year, oscillating between chic French-girl fringes and elegant side partings and simple waves. Who can forget the full fringe and ponytail – reminiscent of her The Devil Wears Prada character, Andy – which she wore to the Michael Kors show at New York Fashion Week in September? Talk about hairstyles for days.
Vogue
35 Years After It Broke The Fashion Watch Mould, Chanel’s Première Is Still A Timeless Affair
Chanel’s Première watch bears all the hallmarks of Gabrielle Chanel’s unmistakable style, and yet it was not designed by her. “Simplicity is the keynote of all true elegance,” she once said, and this pared-back yet ultra-feminine timepiece created in 1987 – 16 years after her death – is testament to the strength of the design codes she established almost a century ago. Its angular, octagonal dial was inspired by the No. 5 fragrance stopper, its bracelet by the leather-embellished chain of a flap bag, its black and gold palette quintessential Coco chic.
Vogue
Don’t Sleep On Emulating Alexa’s New Look
Paris Fashion Week was the usual celebrity circus, but amidst the gushing brand ambassador posts, there was one front-rower who cut through the noise for her steadfast approach to street style. While several show-goers put their weight behind the armour trend and others continued to peddle the miniskirt hype, Alexa Chung stuck to one sartorial principle: pyjamas.
Vogue
“It Is A Farewell From Vogue. More Than That, It Is A Thank You”: Edward Enninful On Vogue’s Royal Salute Of A November Issue
On the morning of Her Majesty the Queen’s funeral, on one of those September days in London when shafts of golden sunlight glint through the clouds and fall on the city’s browning greens, I made my way to Hyde Park with friends to join the crowds and take it in.
Vogue
We Can All Take Notes From Dakota Johnson’s Daily Uniform
Dakota Johnson is a jeans-and-sweater girl at heart. Off-duty, you’ll catch her in denim that fits so well it looks like it’s made for her, a vintage T-shirt or a classic knit thrown over the top for good measure. True to her tried-and-tested style formula, the actor was...
