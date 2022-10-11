Read full article on original website
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on LA 1207 After His Vehicle Struck a Tree and Overturned
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on LA 1207 After His Vehicle Struck a Tree and Overturned. Louisiana – On October 13, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that at around 6:25 a.m., LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1207 near Louisiana Highway 1206. Shannon...
41-Year-Old Killed In A Fatal Crash In Vacherie (Vacherie, LA)
According to the Louisiana State Police, a fatal crash was reported on Thursday in Vacherie. Authorities confirmed that one person died in the collision. Officials stated that the accident occurred on Louisiana Highway 3127.
L'Observateur
Boutte man killed in St. John Parish accident
Vacherie – On October 13, 2022, shortly after 12:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 3127 just east of Louisiana Highway 3213. The crash claimed the life of 41-year-old Ray Francois of Boutte. The preliminary investigation revealed Francois was...
Vehicle makes U-turn in roadway colliding with dump truck, driver killed
Troopers say Francois was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of impact and suffered fatal injuries. The dump truck driver was wearing a seatbelt and sustained no injuries.
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Man Killed in Morning Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash on US 61
Louisiana Man Killed in Morning Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash on US 61. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on October 12, 2022, at approximately 6:15 a.m., Troopers with LSP Troop B began investigating a serious injury crash on US 61 near Cleary Avenue in Metairie. Arden Fairleigh III, 72, of Kenner, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Woman killed in Zachary crash after vehicle overturns
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Zachary early Thursday, Oct. 13. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said Marquita Jackson, 38, who was driving the vehicle, died at the scene. According to a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s...
Picayune Item
Picayune man dies in Hancock County collision
On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at approximately 1:20 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 43 in Hancock County. A 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Larry Margerum, 72, of Picayune, MS, was traveling North on Highway 43. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned. Larry Margerum received fatal injuries from the crash.
Multiple People Injured After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Livingston Parish (Livingston Parish, LA)
Authorities reported a high-speed chase that resulted in a motor vehicle crash that injured multiple people. According to the Louisiana State Police, the troopers attempted to pull over a [..]
Train with passengers hits 18-wheeler in Amite
NEW ORLEANS — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says a train with passengers hit an 18-wheeler carrying gravel in Amite Friday afternoon. Sheriff's say the crash happened around 1:19 p.m. on McMichael Church Road. A train engineer was taken to hospital. The 208 passengers on the train were headed...
Raceland man dies following suspected DWI crash
An alleged drunk driving crash has taken the life of a 71-year-old man from Raceland. According to Louisiana State Police the crash occurred on US-61 and Jackson Avenue in LaPlace around 5 o’clock in the evening.
Man Trapped in Mangled Truck, Airlifted After Major Crash Brings Traffic to a Crawl on I-10 East
A major crash on I-10 brought eastbound traffic to a standstill near the Mississippi River Bridge in Baton Rouge on Thursday morning. According to DOTD, the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. just before LA 415 (Lobdell). A report from WBRZ said that at least one person involved in the wreck...
calcasieu.info
Two Unrestrained Louisiana Drivers Killed in Separate Single-Vehicle Crashes
Two Unrestrained Louisiana Drivers Killed in Separate Single-Vehicle Crashes. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on October 10 that two drivers were killed in two separate single-vehicle crashes. On October 10, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a single-vehicle fatal incident on...
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on LA 1 After Reportedly Traveling at High Rate of Speed
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on LA 1 After Reportedly Traveling at High Rate of Speed. Louisiana – On October 11, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon after 12:00 p.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle serious injury crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 1 at West 133rd Street. Euell Turnage, 49, of Cut Off, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
Four arrested after overdose death in McComb
MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – Four people were arrested in connection to an overdose death that happened in McComb on Wednesday, October 12. McComb police said officers responded to a call about a dead person around 11:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Locust Street. Detectives were then called to the scene after officers discovered the […]
Trio of car burglars wanted by NOPD
NOPD needs your help to trackdown a trio of car burglary suspects. The suspects have broken into cars in downtown and French Quarter.
After Livingston deputy indicted, new documents about deadly crash released
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Livingston Parish deputy indicted for reckless operation in connection with a deadly crash was driving 85 miles per hour when he smashed into the back of another driver, according to newly obtained crash reports. A grand jury on Tuesday, Oct. 11, indicted deputy Cory...
wbrz.com
Police: 15-year-old killed in apparent shootout outside Bogalusa homecoming football game
NEW ORLEANS - A 15-year-old boy was killed in an apparent shootout just outside the Bogalusa High homecoming football game Friday night. The Bogalusa Police Department told WWL-TV they responded to the shooting just outside the stadium during the fourth quarter. Officers found 18 to 20 fired rounds at the scene.
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of October 6-13
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of October 6-13: Willie Delmore, 62, 39085 Cornerview Rd, Gonzales was arrested pursuant to 2 bench warrants;. Michael Watson, 38, 40119 Ronda Ave, Prairieville was charged w/ Possession of Alprazolam, and Manufacture/Distribution/PWITD Schedule I-CDS;. Dana Joseph, 39, 2044 Fisk Ct,...
NOLA.com
After couple killed in Marrero double murder, JPSO identifies a suspect
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Marrero that left a Belle Chasse couple dead. Michael Harris, 33, of Harvey, is wanted on two counts of first-degree murder, according to Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Harris is...
theadvocate.com
State police investigate multi-car crash that injured 5 in remote part of Livingston Parish
Louisiana State Police are investigating a high-speed pursuit that ended in a destructive multi-car crash near the southern end of Livingston Parish on Tuesday afternoon, the authorities said. Five people were injured in the wreck, drawing a response of at least three ground ambulances and two helicopters to evacuate patients...
