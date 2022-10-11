ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tangipahoa Parish, LA

L'Observateur

Boutte man killed in St. John Parish accident

Vacherie – On October 13, 2022, shortly after 12:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 3127 just east of Louisiana Highway 3213. The crash claimed the life of 41-year-old Ray Francois of Boutte. The preliminary investigation revealed Francois was...
BOUTTE, LA
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Man Killed in Morning Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash on US 61

Louisiana Man Killed in Morning Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash on US 61. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on October 12, 2022, at approximately 6:15 a.m., Troopers with LSP Troop B began investigating a serious injury crash on US 61 near Cleary Avenue in Metairie. Arden Fairleigh III, 72, of Kenner, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
METAIRIE, LA
WAFB

Woman killed in Zachary crash after vehicle overturns

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Zachary early Thursday, Oct. 13. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said Marquita Jackson, 38, who was driving the vehicle, died at the scene. According to a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s...
ZACHARY, LA
Picayune Item

Picayune man dies in Hancock County collision

On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at approximately 1:20 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 43 in Hancock County. A 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Larry Margerum, 72, of Picayune, MS, was traveling North on Highway 43. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned. Larry Margerum received fatal injuries from the crash.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WWL

Train with passengers hits 18-wheeler in Amite

NEW ORLEANS — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says a train with passengers hit an 18-wheeler carrying gravel in Amite Friday afternoon. Sheriff's say the crash happened around 1:19 p.m. on McMichael Church Road. A train engineer was taken to hospital. The 208 passengers on the train were headed...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on LA 1 After Reportedly Traveling at High Rate of Speed

Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on LA 1 After Reportedly Traveling at High Rate of Speed. Louisiana – On October 11, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon after 12:00 p.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle serious injury crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 1 at West 133rd Street. Euell Turnage, 49, of Cut Off, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
CUT OFF, LA
WJTV 12

Four arrested after overdose death in McComb

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – Four people were arrested in connection to an overdose death that happened in McComb on Wednesday, October 12. McComb police said officers responded to a call about a dead person around 11:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Locust Street. Detectives were then called to the scene after officers discovered the […]
MCCOMB, MS
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week of October 6-13

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of October 6-13: Willie Delmore, 62, 39085 Cornerview Rd, Gonzales was arrested pursuant to 2 bench warrants;. Michael Watson, 38, 40119 Ronda Ave, Prairieville was charged w/ Possession of Alprazolam, and Manufacture/Distribution/PWITD Schedule I-CDS;. Dana Joseph, 39, 2044 Fisk Ct,...
GONZALES, LA
NOLA.com

After couple killed in Marrero double murder, JPSO identifies a suspect

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Marrero that left a Belle Chasse couple dead. Michael Harris, 33, of Harvey, is wanted on two counts of first-degree murder, according to Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Harris is...
MARRERO, LA

