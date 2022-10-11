Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 62 Results: Grasso vs. Araujo
MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 62 results for the Grasso vs. Araujo fight card, a live blog for the main event, and live UFC Vegas 62 Twitter updates. In the main event, women’s flyweight contenders Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo square off in a pivotal five-round contest. Grasso has won four of her past five fights, while Araujo has won three of her past four.
MMA Fighting
Aspen Ladd describes ‘roasting’ her body during weight cut that led to UFC release: ‘This was the last straw’
As Aspen Ladd endured her most recent weight cut for her UFC Vegas 60 fight against Sara McMann, she realized her days competing at 135 pounds were over. While she had previously missed on the scale and even had bouts cancelled over concerns about her health, the 27-year-old fighter desperately tried to get down to 135 pounds. But her body finally put a stop to it.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 62 results: Raphael Assuncao outstrikes and outgrapples Victor Henry to win unanimous decision
Coming into UFC Vegas 62 on a four-fight losing streak, Raphael Assuncao knew it was win or go home on Saturday night. Despite the odds being against him, the 40-year-old veteran put on one of his best performances to date as he shut down Victor Henry round after round both on the feet and on the ground to earn a unanimous decision victory. All three judges scored the fight 30-27 for Assuncao, who gets a much needed win while rejuvenating his UFC career at the same time.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 62 video: Jonathan Martinez calls out Dominick Cruz after finishing Cub Swanson with vicious leg kicks
Jonathan Martinez picked up the biggest win of his career on Saturday after unleashing a series of vicious leg kicks to finish Cub Swanson in the UFC Vegas 62 co-main event. From the very start of the fight, Martinez was just savage with his kicking game as he blasted Swanson to the body, the head and eventually the legs. After a couple of leg kicks had Swanson grimacing while switching stances, Martinez decided to go for the kill.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva PPV price revealed along with full main card for the event
The price for the upcoming card headlined by Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva is now set along with the full main card that will air on Showtime pay-per-view. The event will run $59.99 with the card airing live on Showtime PPV along with streaming through the Showtime app. The event is already on sale for purchase ahead of the Oct. 29 card taking place in Glendale, Ariz.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 62 video: Joanderson Brito wraps up nasty standing choke to tap out Lucas Alexander
Joanderson Brito needed just over two minutes to make quick work of Lucas Alexander in a spotless performance on the UFC Vegas 62 prelims. In a battle of Brazilians it was Brito who came out aggressive from the start, as he stalked Alexander across the cage before creating a scramble that allowed him to take the back. Despite Alexander still standing on his feet, Brito was able to lock on a body triangle followed by a nasty rear-naked choke.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 62 video: Alonzo Menifield flattens Misha Cirkunov with devastating first-round knockout
Alonzo Menifield wanted a knockout, and that’s exactly what he got in the opening bout of the main card at UFC Vegas 62. Launching bombs at opponent Misha Cirkunov from the first exchange, Menifield was loading up on a right hand that he had corked and ready to unleash at any time. Ultimately it was a left hand that stunned Cirkunov, followed by a right that dropped him to the canvas in violent fashion. Menifield then landed a couple extra hammer fists until referee Mark Smith rushed in to stop the fight.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov says Islam Makhachev ‘should roll over’ Charles Oliveira at UFC 280
Khabib Nurmagomedov has every confidence that Islam Makhachev is going to beat Charles Oliveira. Next weekend, Makhachev faces Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title in the main event of UFC 280, in one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year. The bout is a long time coming for Makhachev, who many tabbed as the next lightweight champion when Nurmagomedov retired in 2020. And when Makhachev steps into the cage next weekend, Nurmagomedov expects him to dominate.
MMA Fighting
Friday Night Regionals - Ikon, lux, LFA
What the fuck is up?! If you're here you either watch fights, or are nosy as fuck and weird as shit. All good either way. We watch fights on this here MMA site, it's an odd concept to be sure. Losing royval/askarov tomorrow blows, one of the best fights on...
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 62 post-fight press conference video
The UFC Vegas 62 post-fight press conference is the last piece of business to take care of after the action is over in the octagon, and we have the live video below at MMAFighting.com. UFC officials will announce the winners of the “Fight of the Night” and the “Performance of...
MMA Fighting
T.J. Dillashaw looks to claim ‘135-pound GOAT status’ after having ‘never lost my belt in this weight class’
T.J. Dillashaw is eager to be recognized as the best bantamweight in the world again, a title that he doesn’t feel he ever really lost. The two-time UFC champion takes on reigning 135-pound king Aljamain Sterling in the co-main event of UFC 280, which takes place Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi. It is Dillashaw’s second fight since returning from a two-year USADA suspension stemming from a 2019 drug test failure.
MMA Fighting
Ketlen Vieira vs. Raquel Pennington added to first UFC card of 2023
UFC bantamweights Ketlen Vieira and Raquel Pennington will collide in what could be a No. 1 contender bout on Jan. 14, 2023, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting. The UFC Fight Night card will be headlined by Kelvin Gastelum vs. Nassourdine Imavov. Vieira (13-2) was hoping...
MMA Fighting
UFC partners with Meta for live and on-demand events in VR on Fight Pass
It would appear that Mark Zuckerberg wasn’t at UFC Vegas 61 strictly to take in the fights. Zuckerberg grabbed headlines earlier this month when the UFC shut down the Apex for the public at UFC Vegas 61, giving the Facebook tsar and his wife a private viewing of the event. At the time, the decision stirred some controversy, but now we know why it happened.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 62 preview show: Can Alexa Grasso sneak into title fight with main event win?
Alexa Grasso can put the pressure on Manon Fiorot and Katlyn Chookagian in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 62 event. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Jed Meshew, and E. Casey Leydon discuss the stakes in Grasso’s main event bout with Viviane Araujo at the UFC APEX — which takes place a week prior to the UFC 280 bout between Fiorot and Chookagian — and if Araujo could get herself in serious title contention with an upset win. Additionally, topics include Cub Swanson’s UFC bantamweight debut against Jonathan Martinez, the loss of Askar Askarov and Brandon Royval’s impact on the card as a whole after Askarov had issues with his weight, what fight could be flying under the radar, and more.
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Does UFC 282 lineup still need Jon Jones?
While it was made official that Jiri Prochazka will run it back with Glover Teixeira at UFC 282 for his first title defense, is the addition of Jon Jones in his heavyweight debut necessary for the UFC’s year-end pay-per-view event?. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning,...
MMA Fighting
Alexa Grasso puts on boxing showcase to vanquish Viviane Araujo in UFC Vegas 62 main event
Alexa Grasso is staking her claim as possibly the best boxer in the flyweight division after putting on a showcase with her hands to beat Viviane Araujo in the UFC Vegas 62 main event. Fast accurate combinations and well-timed counter strikes helped Grasso beat Araujo to the punch round after...
MMA Fighting
Video: UFC debuts new Meta partnership with live VR experience at LFA 144
Having a front-row ticket for the action could soon take on a whole different meaning. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, debuted its new partnership with the UFC on Friday, rolling out a virtual reality experience that gave select fans a cageside seat to LFA 144 through Meta’s Horizon Worlds app, which is available on the Meta Quest 2 headset.
MMA Fighting
Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius: Live round-by-round updates
MMA Fighting has Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius live round-by-round updates for one of the top boxing fights of the year which takes place Saturday night at the Barclays Center in New York City. The main event is expected to begin around 11:30 p.m. ET on FITE pay-per-view. Check out...
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 62 live blog: Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo
This is the UFC Vegas 62 live blog for the high stakes women’s flyweight headliner between Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo. With current champion Valentina Shevchenko not having an opponent at the moment, Grasso and Araujo will look to stake their claims over a potential five rounds at the UFC APEX.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 62 gambling preview: Can Alexa Grasso punch her ticket to a flyweight title shot?
After taking yet another week off, the UFC returns this Saturday with UFC Vegas 62, headlined by a women’s flyweight fight between Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo. It’s a bit of a lackluster card (plus we lost Askar Askarov vs. Brandon Royval), so I’ve only got one straight bet this week, but with UFC 280 just around the corner, any excuse to lay some action down beforehand and build the bankroll is a welcome one. Let’s get to it.
