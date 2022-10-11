Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Guardians vs Yankees score: Live updates from ALDS Game 2 as New York looks to take commanding 2-0 series lead
The New York Yankees are set to host the Cleveland Guardians in Game 2 of the ALDS. The Yankees hold a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series by virtue of their 4-1 win in Game 1. This game is set for 1:07 p.m. ET Friday, thanks to a weather-induced postponement of the originally-scheduled Thursday bout. As such, this series has had its last off day. Games 2-5, if necessary, will be played four straight days.
CBS Sports
Yankees-Guardians: How a potential Game 2 rainout would alter each team's ALDS pitching plan
NEW YORK -- Thursday night the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians are scheduled to continue their best-of-five ALDS matchup with Game 2 at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees won Game 1 behind Gerrit Cole's dominance and Anthony Rizzo's two-run homer. They'll look to take a commanding 2-0 series lead in Game 2. Here's how you can watch.
NEXT Weather: Fabulous forecast for the Phillies
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Mother Nature is smiling on the Phillies with a stretch of picture-perfect weather for the NLCS. Whether the Phillies face off against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park or the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday and Wednesday at both locations in southern California will have bright sunshine and temperatures ranging from the upper-70s to mid-80s.Heading home for Games 3 and 4 on Friday and Saturday, the weather at Citizens Bank Park will be seasonably pleasant with sun and 60s.If Game 5 is needed, it will be partly sunny and near 70 on Sunday in Philadelphia.Games 6 and 7 are back in southern California, where the extended forecast includes sunny and warm conditions.Go Phillies!
CBS Sports
Padres' Josh Bell: Not starting Game 4
Bell will sit for Game 4 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Saturday. Bell hit just .192/.316/.271 with three home runs in 53 games since his move to San Diego at the deadline. He does have one homer this postseason but has just three total hits in 20 trips to the plate to go with seven strikeouts. Brandon Drury will be the designated hitter Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
WATCH: L.A. Kings troll Astros' Jose Altuve with trash can 'look-alike' on scoreboard
The city of Los Angeles has not forgotten about the controversial 2017 World Series in which the Houston Astros defeated the Dodgers. The Astros are not safe from ridicule anywhere in L.A., even when the Kings are playing. During their game against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night at Crypto.com...
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Exiting lineup in Game 3
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Bellinger won't start Friday in Game 3 of the National League Division Series matchup with the Padres, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. The lefty-hitting Bellinger will take a seat in favor of Chris Taylor (neck), who will be entering the lineup in left...
CBS Sports
Phillies' Noah Syndergaard: Draws Game 4 start
Syndergaard will start Game 4 of the NLDS on Saturday against Atlanta, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. After their win in Game 3 on Friday, Syndergaard will have the chance to send the Phillies to the NLCS with a strong performance. He entered Game 2 of the NLDS as a reliever and threw one inning -- his only appearance of the postseason. Bailey Falter was another option to draw the start in Game 4, and he could still serve in a multi-inning relief role if Syndergaard has a short outing.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Andrew Benintendi: Gearing up for potential return
Benintendi (wrist) is ramping up his activity ahead of a potential return for the ALCS, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Benintendi hit off a high-velocity pitching machine Thursday and is set to travel to Tampa Bay to face live at-bats. If all goes well and the Yankees advance to the ALCS, Benintendi could be back in the lineup for the stretch run. For the time being, Oswaldo Cabrera will start in left field and bat sixth in Friday's ALDS matchup with the Guardians.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Padres vs. Dodgers: TV channel, prediction, time, NLDS Game 3 live stream, odds, starting pitchers
After a split in two games in Dodger Stadium, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres now head south to Petco Park for Game 3 of the NLDS. The Dodgers took Game 1, 5-3, and the Padres prevailed by the same score in the most entertaining playoff game so far this season in Game 2. It is now basically a three-game series with the Padres having home-field advantage with the remaining games. With the series tied and a swing game on deck, we're legally obligated to call Game 3 "pivotal."
CBS Sports
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Not in Thursday's lineup
Kelenic is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Seattle's ALDS matchup with Houston. Kelenic went 2-for-4 in Game 1 of the series, but he will be subbed out in favor of Dylan Moore with the Mariners facing southpaw Framber Valdez on Thursday.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Schedule, game times, TV channel, live stream with three-game schedule on Friday
Major League Baseball's 2022 postseason rolls on Friday with a jam-packed, three-game schedule. The Guardians tied their ALDS matchup with the Yankees with an extra-inning win in Game 2 to start the day. Friday finishes up with Game 3 for both NLDS matchups: Phillies vs. Braves and Padres vs. Dodgers. Both National League series are tied 1-1.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Mariners vs. Astros score: Live updates as Game 3 becomes longest scoreless game in MLB postseason history
What were you doing October 18, 2001? That was the last time we saw a Major League Baseball playoff game in Seattle. Until October 15, 2022, that is. After four straight road playoff games in their first postseason since Ichiro's rookie year, the Mariners finally get to play at home again Saturday, hosting Game 3 in their ALDS matchup against Houston. The Astros hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five ALDS after two comeback wins.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Saints' Michael Thomas: Out for a third straight game
Thomas (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Cincinnati, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Thomas will miss a third straight game, and perhaps a fourth with the Saints on a short schedule ahead of their Thursday matchup with Arizona in Week 7. With Chris Olave (concussion), Jarvis Landry (knee) and Deonte Harty (foot) also in danger of missing Sunday's game, the Saints may be down to Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith as the only healthy wide receivers out of the six they carry on the active roster.
CBS Sports
49ers' Robbie Gould: Not kicking Thursday
Gould (knee) was working out on a side field during the media-access portion of Thursday's practice and is expected to be listed as a non-participant for the second straight day, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. According to Matt Barrows of The Athletic, Gould was in uniform...
NFL・
CBS Sports
Bears' Justin Fields: Hurts left shoulder
Fields said after Thursday's 12-7 loss to the Commanders that he re-aggravated an injury to his left (non-throwing) shoulder, Grant Gordon of NFL.com reports. As the quarterback pointed out Thursday, the Bears' next game isn't until Oct. 24 against the Patriots, which will afford him some added healing time in Week 7. In any case, the signal-caller's status will be worth monitoring in the coming days, and he seems likely to be included on the Bears' injury report when the team resumes practicing next Thursday. Fields finished the Week 6 loss with 14 completions on 27 attempts for 190 yards, a touchdown and an interception while carrying 12 times for 88 yards.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Adetokunbo Ogundeji: Listed as questionable for Sunday
Ogundeji is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers due to a shoulder injury. Ogundeji presumably picked up the shoulder injury during the team's Week 5 loss to Tampa Bay and was limited at each practice ahead of Week 6. If the second-year linebacker is unable to suit up, rookie second-round pick Arnold Ebiketie would likely step into an expanded pass-rushing role against San Francisco.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Yankees vs. Guardians score: Cleveland jumps out early in ALDS Game 3 but Aaron Judge ties game with homer
Aaron Judge finally found his swing. The 62-home run man, who has been in a miserable slump for several weeks, saw the light Saturday in Cleveland, tying ALDS Game 3 with a two-run homer after the Guardians jumped out to a quick start with the help of Josh Naylor and Steven Kwan.
Comments / 0