Atlanta, GA

CBS Sports

Guardians vs Yankees score: Live updates from ALDS Game 2 as New York looks to take commanding 2-0 series lead

The New York Yankees are set to host the Cleveland Guardians in Game 2 of the ALDS. The Yankees hold a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series by virtue of their 4-1 win in Game 1. This game is set for 1:07 p.m. ET Friday, thanks to a weather-induced postponement of the originally-scheduled Thursday bout. As such, this series has had its last off day. Games 2-5, if necessary, will be played four straight days.
BRONX, NY
CBS Philly

NEXT Weather: Fabulous forecast for the Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Mother Nature is smiling on the Phillies with a stretch of picture-perfect weather for the NLCS. Whether the Phillies face off against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park or the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday and Wednesday at both locations in southern California will have bright sunshine and temperatures ranging from the upper-70s to mid-80s.Heading home for Games 3 and 4 on Friday and Saturday, the weather at Citizens Bank Park will be seasonably pleasant with sun and 60s.If Game 5 is needed, it will be partly sunny and near 70 on Sunday in Philadelphia.Games 6 and 7 are back in southern California, where the extended forecast includes sunny and warm conditions.Go Phillies!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Padres' Josh Bell: Not starting Game 4

Bell will sit for Game 4 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Saturday. Bell hit just .192/.316/.271 with three home runs in 53 games since his move to San Diego at the deadline. He does have one homer this postseason but has just three total hits in 20 trips to the plate to go with seven strikeouts. Brandon Drury will be the designated hitter Saturday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Exiting lineup in Game 3

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Bellinger won't start Friday in Game 3 of the National League Division Series matchup with the Padres, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. The lefty-hitting Bellinger will take a seat in favor of Chris Taylor (neck), who will be entering the lineup in left...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Noah Syndergaard: Draws Game 4 start

Syndergaard will start Game 4 of the NLDS on Saturday against Atlanta, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. After their win in Game 3 on Friday, Syndergaard will have the chance to send the Phillies to the NLCS with a strong performance. He entered Game 2 of the NLDS as a reliever and threw one inning -- his only appearance of the postseason. Bailey Falter was another option to draw the start in Game 4, and he could still serve in a multi-inning relief role if Syndergaard has a short outing.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Andrew Benintendi: Gearing up for potential return

Benintendi (wrist) is ramping up his activity ahead of a potential return for the ALCS, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Benintendi hit off a high-velocity pitching machine Thursday and is set to travel to Tampa Bay to face live at-bats. If all goes well and the Yankees advance to the ALCS, Benintendi could be back in the lineup for the stretch run. For the time being, Oswaldo Cabrera will start in left field and bat sixth in Friday's ALDS matchup with the Guardians.
BRONX, NY
Marcell Ozuna
Aaron Nola
Zack Wheeler
CBS Sports

Padres vs. Dodgers: TV channel, prediction, time, NLDS Game 3 live stream, odds, starting pitchers

After a split in two games in Dodger Stadium, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres now head south to Petco Park for Game 3 of the NLDS. The Dodgers took Game 1, 5-3, and the Padres prevailed by the same score in the most entertaining playoff game so far this season in Game 2. It is now basically a three-game series with the Padres having home-field advantage with the remaining games. With the series tied and a swing game on deck, we're legally obligated to call Game 3 "pivotal."
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Not in Thursday's lineup

Kelenic is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Seattle's ALDS matchup with Houston. Kelenic went 2-for-4 in Game 1 of the series, but he will be subbed out in favor of Dylan Moore with the Mariners facing southpaw Framber Valdez on Thursday.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners vs. Astros score: Live updates as Game 3 becomes longest scoreless game in MLB postseason history

What were you doing October 18, 2001? That was the last time we saw a Major League Baseball playoff game in Seattle. Until October 15, 2022, that is. After four straight road playoff games in their first postseason since Ichiro's rookie year, the Mariners finally get to play at home again Saturday, hosting Game 3 in their ALDS matchup against Houston. The Astros hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five ALDS after two comeback wins.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Saints' Michael Thomas: Out for a third straight game

Thomas (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Cincinnati, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Thomas will miss a third straight game, and perhaps a fourth with the Saints on a short schedule ahead of their Thursday matchup with Arizona in Week 7. With Chris Olave (concussion), Jarvis Landry (knee) and Deonte Harty (foot) also in danger of missing Sunday's game, the Saints may be down to Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith as the only healthy wide receivers out of the six they carry on the active roster.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

49ers' Robbie Gould: Not kicking Thursday

Gould (knee) was working out on a side field during the media-access portion of Thursday's practice and is expected to be listed as a non-participant for the second straight day, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. According to Matt Barrows of The Athletic, Gould was in uniform...
NFL
CBS Sports

Bears' Justin Fields: Hurts left shoulder

Fields said after Thursday's 12-7 loss to the Commanders that he re-aggravated an injury to his left (non-throwing) shoulder, Grant Gordon of NFL.com reports. As the quarterback pointed out Thursday, the Bears' next game isn't until Oct. 24 against the Patriots, which will afford him some added healing time in Week 7. In any case, the signal-caller's status will be worth monitoring in the coming days, and he seems likely to be included on the Bears' injury report when the team resumes practicing next Thursday. Fields finished the Week 6 loss with 14 completions on 27 attempts for 190 yards, a touchdown and an interception while carrying 12 times for 88 yards.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Adetokunbo Ogundeji: Listed as questionable for Sunday

Ogundeji is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers due to a shoulder injury. Ogundeji presumably picked up the shoulder injury during the team's Week 5 loss to Tampa Bay and was limited at each practice ahead of Week 6. If the second-year linebacker is unable to suit up, rookie second-round pick Arnold Ebiketie would likely step into an expanded pass-rushing role against San Francisco.
ATLANTA, GA
Philadelphia Phillies
Atlanta Braves
