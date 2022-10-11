ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Giants hire Pete Putila as new general manager

 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Giants have hired Houston assistant general manager Pete Putila as their new GM.

President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi announced Monday night that Putila will replace Scott Harris, who was hired as GM for the Detroit Tigers last month.

"Pete has a stellar reputation in the industry as a creative thinker and strong collaborator, and we view him as a seamless fit with our culture of embracing a growth mindset on and off the field," Zaidi said. "We've prioritized player development up to and including the major leagues, and Pete's experience and thought leadership in this space will be a tremendous asset as we continue to strengthen our talent pipeline and build a sustainable winner in San Francisco."

The 33-year-old Putila was in his 12th season with the Astros and third as assistant general manager. Houston has advanced to the postseason in each of Putila's three seasons as assistant GM, reaching the World Series last season and the American League Championship Series in 2020.

"I'm very excited for this opportunity and I look forward to collaborating with Farhan and the leadership team," Putila said. "I am both humbled and eager to continue building the winning culture our fans expect and deserve."

San Francisco, CA
Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

