Read full article on original website
Related
teslarati.com
Mercedes Benz, Stellantis part of huge JV for European battery production
Mercedes Benz, Stellantis, Siemens, and TotalEnergies have agreed to a joint venture to construct three gigafactories in Europe to aid electric vehicle manufacturing. Since the recent European energy crisis, electric vehicles have grown in demand from consumers, corporations, and even governments. And this deal, worth roughly 7 billion euros ($6.79 billion), looks to address that. According to Reuters, the joint venture called Automotive Cells Company (ACC) will construct three gigafactories and is currently looking at locations in Billy-Berclau Douvrin, France, Kaiserslautern, Germany, and Termoli, Italy.
teslarati.com
Volkswagen clarifies ID.3 and ID.4 potential battery issue in Europe
Around 10,000 ID.3 and ID.4 electric car owners are being urged by VW to visit their respective service centers. This was because the vehicles’ batteries may show an increased self-discharge because of a manufacturing defect. Nextmove, a Germany-based electric vehicle rental company, was among the first to report on...
teslarati.com
Tesla is “a solution to the economy” Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood says
Tesla “is a solution to the economy,” Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood said in an interview with Yahoo! Finance today. Wood noted that innovation will help solve the problems with supply chain issues as well as the food and energy crisis. “There’s been an accelerated consumer preference towards...
teslarati.com
Cyberbackpack inventor extends Musk-esque offer to Tesla employees
The inventor of the Cyberbackpack is extending an Elon Musk-esque offer to Tesla employees, offering a discount at a familiar value to any company worker who wishes to buy a backpack based on the Tesla Cybertruck design. The Cyberbackpack was invented by Riz, a Tesla owner and early adopter of...
RELATED PEOPLE
teslarati.com
Upcoming Mercedes EQE SUV images leak
Mercedes Benz’s upcoming EQE SUV has been pictured online ahead of its debut. Mercedes Benz has been aggressively expanding their electric vehicle offerings. Currently, the German luxury brand offers an extensive list of EVs spread across multiple markets; the Mercedes Benz EQS and EQS SUV, the EQB SUV, the EQA SUV, the EQC SUV, and the EQE Sedan. The brand will introduce the Mercedes EQE SUV to the lineup, and images show the luxury SUV in exquisite detail.
teslarati.com
Tesla dodges safety cheating allegations amidst Euro NCAP investigation
Following the vision-only Model Y’s stellar performance at the Euro NCAP and the ANCAP last month, Tesla found itself in hot water. This was because one of the EV community’s most well-known Tesla hackers found a code linked directly to different safety organizations. The presence of the code raised questions if Tesla was secretly optimizing its vehicles during safety tests.
teslarati.com
Hyundai ‘Metaplant’ facility highlights global discomfort with U.S. policy
Hyundai has announced they will be breaking ground on their new Savanah, Georgia facility this month. Following the introduction of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) earlier this year, foreign auto manufacturers without significant manufacturing facilities in the U.S. have scrambled to open new facilities that can produce electric vehicles that qualify under the new federal incentives structure. The law now stipulates that EVs must be domestically produced to qualify for federal incentives. Hyundai is one brand looking to establish new EV production in the U.S. According to Reuters; they plan to break ground on their new facility later this month.
teslarati.com
Lucid launches its biggest OTA update yet with ‘hundreds’ of new features
Lucid announced this morning it had launched Lucid UX 2.0, its most extensive and biggest software update, which packs “hundreds of updates and new features for every Lucid Air on the road.”. Designed as a “true software-defined vehicle,” Lucid says the Air will benefit vastly from the array of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
teslarati.com
Volkswagen focuses on software with €2B joint venture with China’s Horizon Robotics
Volkswagen is expected to announce a €2 billion joint venture (JV) with China-based Horizon Robotics to improve its software development and production. The German automaker appears hyper-focused on improving its software development process since former CEO Herbert Diess left the helm. The Chinese company focuses on open, scalable, and...
teslarati.com
Tesla FSD Beta 10.69.3 release scheduled for next week
Elon Musk announced that Tesla FSD Beta version 10.69.3 would be released next week. Currently, Tesla is rolling out v.10.69.2.3. Previously, Musk teased that FSD Beta v.10.69.3 will introduce major upgrades to Tesla’s autonomous software. During AI day, the Tesla CEO hinted at some of the upgrades that might roll out in 10.69.3, including the car gaining the ability to assess the velocity of fast-moving traffic.
teslarati.com
Tesla is building an employee gym on top of the Fremont Factory
Tesla is building a new employee gym on top of the Fremont Factory in Northern California. According to filings seen by Teslarati, Tesla is planning to build a new gym for employees on top of the “North IT building” of the Fremont Factory, replacing a previous fitness center located inside the electric vehicle production facility.
teslarati.com
SpaceX fans are launching a novel effort to invest in the company [Interview]
Spaced Ventures Founder and CEO Aaron Burnett found his calling when he saw the Falcon Heavy’s two side boosters landing in perfect unison during the spacecraft’s maiden voyage. SpaceX sought to inspire people with Falcon Heavy and its spacefaring Tesla Roadster, and for Burnett, the rocket’s flight definitely did.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
teslarati.com
Over 10,000 Teslas gather in Shanghai port in lead-up to Q3 earnings
Tesla’s third-quarter earnings call is just a few days away, and the electric vehicle maker’s operations are in full swing. This is particularly notable in China, where Giga Shanghai continues to pump out vehicles for exports. Aerial footage of one of these batches of Teslas from Gigafactory Shanghai...
teslarati.com
Royal Caribbean’s first solar powered cruise terminal will have 8 EV charging stations
The Royal Caribbean Group’s first solar-powered cruise terminal will have eight EV charging stations. The cruise line plans to open the world’s first zero-energy cruise terminal at the Port of Galveston in Texas on November 9. The new cruise terminal will generate 100% of its energy from 30,000 square feet of on-site photovoltaic solar panels. Royal Caribbean will also provide the infrastructure for 8 EV charging stations in its parking lot.
teslarati.com
Honda dealers want to be a part of Honda’s newest venture
The Honda Sony JV has attracted interest from U.S. Honda dealerships that want to be part of the buying process of the vehicles. While earlier this week, Sony Honda Mobility clarified that their vehicles won’t be available until 2026, this hasn’t stopped Honda dealers state-side from expressing their interest in being a part of the venture, according to Reuters. While this may counter the trend of automotive startups relying on direct-to-consumer (DtC) sales models, Honda dealers argue that they play a critical role.
teslarati.com
Volkswagen makes huge investment in Chinese chip manufacturer
Volkswagen has announced that it will invest a total of $2 billion into Horizon Robotics, a Chinese computer chip and robotics company. Volkswagen has been attempting to improve its computing and software chops significantly over the past year. Foremost, the auto group had a significant leadership shift to better focus on software improvement. But Volkswagen has also created partnerships with American chip manufacturer Qualcomm, as well as European chip maker STMicroelectronics. Now, according to Reuters, the company has continued its partnership push, acquiring 60% of Horizon Robotics.
teslarati.com
Stellantis’ new software center is located in Bengaluru, India
Stellantis plans to build a new software center in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India. The legacy automaker’s new India-based software center will help Stellantis develop its STLA SmartCockpit in the short term. Yves Bonnefont, the Chief Software Officer at Stellantis, cut the ribbon and launched the company’s new software center in...
Comments / 0