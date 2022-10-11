Read full article on original website
thedigitalfix.com
Michael Myers lack of Halloween Ends screen time explained by director
Halloween Ends is the controversial conclusion to the rebooted Halloween trilogy of movies, making it a must-see for fans of the series. However, if you’re wanting to see plenty of Michael Myers you might be disappointed, because the notorious horror movie villain is in Halloween Ends less than you might expect.
thedigitalfix.com
Jason Voorhees explained: Who is the Friday the 13th movie killer?
Jason Voorhees explained. Alongside Freddy Kruger, Michael Myers, Chucky, and the Alien, Jason Voorhees is one of the most significant antagonists in slasher movie history. Like these other characters, Jason’s status has been elevated to the level of an icon. He has appeared in each of the 12 Friday the 13th movies, which were initially created in order to take advantage of the success of John Carpenter’s Halloween. Now, the horror movie series is a success in its own right, with a long legacy and a deep impact on the slasher genre.
thedigitalfix.com
Halloween Ends ending explained
Halloween Ends ending explained. Halloween Ends is a drastic departure from the Halloween movies you’re used to. OK, that’s not exactly true. Halloween III, VI, and Rob Zombie’s Halloween sequel are probably a bit more out there, but in terms of the David Gordon Green movies, this is a weird one.
thedigitalfix.com
Halloween Ends: does Michael Myers finally die?
Does Michael Myers die in Halloween Ends? The Halloween movies have always portrayed Michael Myers as strangely difficult to kill. In the first film in the series, Doctor Loomis shoots him six times from point-blank range, only for the killer to get up and somehow walk away. This was taken...
thedigitalfix.com
Is Halloween a true story? The young boy who inspired Michael Myers
The 1978 horror movie Halloween, directed by John Carpenter, is downright iconic, and has spawned multiple sequels, timelines and fan theories over the years. But, as fans get ready to see the latest thriller movie in the franchise, Halloween Ends, they may be shocked to hear that the story about the masked killer Michael Myers has some roots in the real world.
14 Behind-The-Scenes Costuming Facts From Iconic Horror Movies
The only thing scarier than professional clown makeup is amateur clown makeup.
thedigitalfix.com
Everyone who dies in Halloween Ends
Warning massive spoilers for Halloween Ends ahead. We’re going to be going through everyone who dies in Halloween Ends. Halloween Ends isn’t a typical Halloween movie. It’s less about Michael Myers and his eternal quest to kill a babysitter he met decades ago. Instead, it’s about the effects of intergenerational trauma and how evil can contaminate everything it’s exposed to.
thedigitalfix.com
Jamie Lee Curtis wasn’t the first choice for Halloween role
Jamie Lee Curtis and her role as Laurie Strode in the Halloween franchise are almost as iconic as Michael Myers himself these days, but the actor was not John Carpenter’s first choice to play the character in the original horror movie from 1978. With the Halloween Ends release date...
Elegance Bratton Thinks His Films Can Help People Love Themselves Because ‘Queer People Have the Secret Sauce’
Few people are having a better festival season than Elegance Bratton. His new film “The Inspection,” which offers a semi-autobiographical take on his experiences as a gay marine, earned rave reviews out of Toronto before closing the New York Film Festival. It’s the first feature-length fictional film that Bratton has directed, though he previously helmed the 2019 documentary “Pier Kids.” With success in two seemingly divergent genres, the filmmaker boasts a bright future full of promise, and he wants audiences to know that he’s just getting started. Speaking to IndieWire on the NYFF red carpet, Bratton explained why he hopes the...
TV best bets with Ethan Hawke, Ewan McGregor, Kelly Washington, Charlize Theron, Amy Schumer
Apple TV+ is continuing to pump out original content with big names. The latest out Friday is “Raymond & Ray,” a dra...
‘Tulsa King’: Paramount+ Drops New Trailer For Sylvester Stallone Drama
Paramount+ has dropped a fresh trailer for Tulsa King, its upcoming mob drama starring Sylvester Stallone. The trailer debuted on-air Sunday during the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on CBS. The drama from Taylor Sheridan follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone) just after he is released from prison to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters, helping establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well...
thedigitalfix.com
Star Wars Andor’s most tragic death is brilliant for two reasons
If you haven’t seen Andor episode 6 yet, you had probably better stop reading, because we’re about to discuss a pretty major death from the latest instalment of the Star Wars series. There were many Star Wars characters who didn’t make it out of the episode alive, but one person who died during the Rebel heist went in tragic yet brilliant circumstances.
thedigitalfix.com
Nicolas Cage owns a tomb in a New Orleans cemetery because of course
Nicolas Cage, who will soon be seen in Dracula movie Renfield, is known for several eccentricities. He has a best friend who is a cat called Merlin and a crow who swears at him. He was once bailed out of jail by Dog the Bounty Hunter. He once did shrooms with his other cat named Lewis. He once almost bought a cave that reminded him of Superman’s Fortress of Solitude. And he did in fact buy a large tomb in the shape of pyramid that’s in New Orleans’ famous St. Louis Cemetery No 1.
‘Gilmore Girls’: Luke Solved the Pickle Smell Disaster and Annoyed Taylor in a Hilarious Deleted Scene
Luke Danes saved Stars Hollow many times, and in 1 deleted scene from 'Gilmore Girls' season 7 showed him fixing the pickle smell.
thedigitalfix.com
Sylvester Stallone kept the turtles from Rocky and they’re still alive
Rocky has something in common with the Hellraiser movies. That’s probably not a sentence you thought you’d ever read, but it’s true. Both these films aren’t what you think they’re going to be. You think Hellraiser’s going to be a gory slasher movie when it’s actually a nasty body horror movie, and Rocky pulls the same trick.
thedigitalfix.com
Andor creator explains how he creates compelling Star Wars villains
Tony Gilroy, who is the creator and lead writer on the new Star Wars series Andor, has shared his approach to the development of compelling and realistic villains. Andor has been one of the best received shows to debut on the streaming service Disney Plus, in part thanks to its huge cast of new characters.
thedigitalfix.com
Stephen King gives a surprising review to Halloween Ends
Horror maestro Stephen King has shared his unexpected review for Halloween Ends. Halloween Ends is the final instalment in the rebooted Halloween trilogy. The movie follows on from the disappointing Halloween Kills, and promises to end the saga of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, which began with John Carpenter’s classic horror movie Halloween back in 1978.
thedigitalfix.com
Harry Potter’s beloved Hagrid, Robbie Coltrane, has passed away
Robbie Coltrane – the Scottish actor who became beloved by legions of children the world over for his role as Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies – has passed away aged 72. Coltrane was also known for the highly critically-acclaimed British detective series Cracker. Coltrane’s agent confirmed his passing to Deadline.
thedigitalfix.com
Martin Scorsese is developing a TV series based on one of his movies
A TV series based on a Martin Scorsese movie is in development at Miramax Television, with Scorsese on-board as an executive producer. Many Scorsese movies would make fantastic television shows, partly because he’s made so many based on a true story and/or books – these include Raging Bull, Goodfellas, and The Wolf of Wall Street. But the show in question is based on another novel which is based on a real period of history – Gangs of New York.
thedigitalfix.com
Rings of Power: what are the three rings?
What are the three rings in The Rings of Power season 1 finale? Amazon’s fantasy series, just wrapped up its first season, and finally, the first set of the highly anticipated Rings of Power have been forged. At the end of episode 8, we saw Halbrand (aka Sauron in disguise) help Celebrimbor craft two rings. However, after his identity as the big bad of Middle-earth was discovered by Galadriel, Halbrand fled, and an extra Ring of Power was made.
