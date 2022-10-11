Nicolas Cage, who will soon be seen in Dracula movie Renfield, is known for several eccentricities. He has a best friend who is a cat called Merlin and a crow who swears at him. He was once bailed out of jail by Dog the Bounty Hunter. He once did shrooms with his other cat named Lewis. He once almost bought a cave that reminded him of Superman’s Fortress of Solitude. And he did in fact buy a large tomb in the shape of pyramid that’s in New Orleans’ famous St. Louis Cemetery No 1.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO