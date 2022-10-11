ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

ourquadcities.com

Bettendorf family says goodbye to 18-year-old angel

Nineteen days before her 19th birthday, Bettendorf’s Charly Erpelding departed this earth, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. “Andy and I got to see her off to heaven in our arms reassuring her and letting her know how much we love her, and the unending pride we have in her,” Charly’s mom Tara Erpelding posted on Facebook. “She was brave and courageous as she’s always been. Our hearts are shattered, but we do take comfort in the many stories you’ve shared of how she’s touched your lives, just as she has touched ours.”
BETTENDORF, IA
97X

Safe & Sweet Scaries: Your List Of Trunk Or Treats In The QC

We all love our Halloween candy and there are several Trunk or Treat events in the QC before Halloween where your kid can get a stash of sweets. Some parents love Trunk or Treat events because they say that it can keep kids safer than traditional trick-or-treating can, whether it be because of dark, poorly-lit roads or because drivers always zoom like it's a Fast and Furious audition and might put a kid in danger.
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

How You Can Enjoy A Not So Scary Halloween Walk In Rock Island

Sometimes it's nice to enjoy Halloween without getting your socks scared off, especially when you have children. For the past 7 years, the Quad City Botanical Center in Rock Island has given families a chance to do that with their event, Not So Scary Halloween Walk. Starting this week, member and non-members can bring their littles to the center for some Halloween fun.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
104.5 KDAT

Pickers Star And Iowa Native Impaired Following Severe Stroke

Back in July, American Pickers star Mike Wolfe took to social media to ask fans to pray for Iowa native and his Pickers co-star Frank Fritz. Wolfe revealed that Fritz had suffered a stroke and was hospitalized. He asked fans to send their prayers to Fritz. We are now learning details on just how severe Fritz's stroke was.
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

Iron Invasion Brought The Heat At Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds

The Iron Invasion has definitely found a new home at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport. Forced to move locations or fold when Illinois was still restricting gatherings during Covid, Show Director John Wells cautiously came to the Quad Cities. And if last weekend is any indication, the show is only getting more popular.
DAVENPORT, IA
worldatlas.com

10 Most Charming River Towns in Iowa

American river towns always pack a punch when it comes to breathtaking views, and Iowa's waterfront towns are no exception. This state has an abundance of such charming spots, most of which are along its two major rivers,the Mississippi and the Missouri. The “Hawkeye State” has some fantastic spots that will leave you in awe of its beauty.
IOWA STATE
97X

The Putnam’s Mad Scientist Ball Has Fun For Families & Beer Lovers

This weekend, the Putnam Museum in Davenport is hosting its biggest fundraising event of the year, the Mad Scientist Ball. All weekend visitors will be able to enjoy scary movies, spooky science demonstrations, beer, and more. The fun begins Friday night and goes all weekend long. The Putnam Museum (1717...
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

One Night of Queen Returns to The Quad Cities

If you haven't had a chance to see what many say is the world's best Queen tribute, you have another shot. 97X is excited to announce One Night with Queen performed by Gary Mullen and the Works will be making a stop in Moline, Illinois at the Vibrant Arena!. Gary...
MOLINE, IL
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Ag Informer – Ten Iowa Towns in ISU Study

Ten Iowa communities have been selected to participate in the Iowa’s Living Roadways Community Visioning Program in 2023. This award-winning program integrates technical landscape planning and design techniques with sustainable community action to assist community leaders and volunteers in making sound and meaningful decisions about the local landscape. The...
IOWA STATE
97X

Castles, Biker Bars, Pickers, and the Best Tacos Ever are in Savanna, Illinois

Did you know Savanna, Il was named one of USA Today's "Best Small Towns for Adventure" in 2020?. Looking for weekend plans? We have some ideas. Carroll County's grandest mansion, the six-story, 63-room hilltop home of Mr. & Mrs. Alan St. George is filled with over three decades of their Love and Art. Elegance, culture, fantasy, and romance.
SAVANNA, IL
KWQC

Early snowfalls in the QCA

Public safety forum in Clinton focuses on safety of community members. First Alert Forecast - Clearing and chilly overnight. 50s close out the week. The deadline to complete the survey is Oct. 26.
CLINTON, IA
97X

The Mississippi River Is Really Low And This Is How It’s Impacting Davenport

Over the summer, the city of Davenport has seen quite a bit of river tourism but that looks like it will come to a halt. The Mississippi River, as a whole, is just low. Near my hometown, at Memphis, the river reads about 6 ft. as of Monday morning. The river at Rock Island is at just about 4 ft., which is where it's expected to hover over the week. Because of these levels, Viking Cruises cannot sail past Memphis and will not be coming to Davenport.
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

“Think Floyd” Pink Floyd Tribute Show Coming To Rust Belt

Chicago's original and longest-running Pink Floyd tribute show, Think Floyd, is coming to the Quad Cities next month, and 97X has your tickets!. Since 2004, Think Floyd USA has been celebrating the music of Pink Floyd in the best way they know how. Throughout the midwest and beyond, they've sold...
EAST MOLINE, IL
97X

97X

Davenport, IA
ABOUT

97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa.

 https://97x.com

