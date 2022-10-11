Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Validate User Account Details Using Regular Expressions
Regular expressions are an integral programming tool that you can use for many practical day-to-day tasks. You can use regular expressions to search, match, or parse text. With the right patterns, you can validate some of the most common user account details. You can use regular expressions with many languages...
makeuseof.com
You Can Now Install TUXEDO OS on a Regular Computer: Here’s How
There's a growing trend for Linux-focused PC vendors to develop their own distro to showcase the best points of their shiny new hardware. Until recently, TUXEDO OS was available only as a pre-installed option on machines from TUXEDO Computers, now anyone can download and install it on their computer. What...
makeuseof.com
The Top 7 Electric Motorcycles Worth Buying
With the rapid development of the EV industry, a new breed of electric motorcycle has emerged. However, many riders may think EV motorcycles are weak compared to conventional motorcycles because they lack the familiar growl when cracking the throttle wide open. In reality, their torque, power, performance, and range are...
CARS・
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up and Use File History on Windows 11
Creating routine backups of your data is common advice you hear on the internet. But, let's face it, very few of us care about creating multiple copies of work/important data. We rely very much on that one single copy of the file stored on the disk. However, problems arise when you encounter a system crash, corruption, or disk failure.
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
Windows 11 22H2 Brings New Changes to the Group Policy Editor
Windows 11 feature update 22H2 was released on the 20th of September, 2022. As with any significant Windows version updates, it introduced changes to the Local Group Policy Editor, enabling everybody from admins, power users, or anyone interested to customize the "Windows Experience." Let's look at some interesting new policies...
makeuseof.com
How to Switch Between LightDM and GDM on Ubuntu
The display manager is the graphical interface you use to enter your credentials when logging in to your system. Knowing how to change the display manager is helpful when you want to customize your desktop, as the login screen is a prime aspect of a Linux desktop. Although GDM, the...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix a Freezing File Copy Progress Bar in Windows 10 & 11
Many users need to copy files between drives in Windows 11/10. However, snags can arise in Explorer’s file copying. Users have posted on Windows forums about file copying freezing when they try to copy or move larger files to or from external storage devices. When that issue arises, Explorer’s copying progress bar simply freezes (typically about halfway through) at zero bytes and never finishes.
makeuseof.com
What Is RISC, What Is RISC V, and How Do They Differ?
When talking about processors, x86 and ARM are the two terms that come up the most, especially if we're talking about recent devices. But there are many more architectures out there. For example, you might've heard the names RISC and RISC-V floated around occasionally. Despite having similar names, they couldn't...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
8 Ways to Fix Ghost Touch Problems With Android
Ghost touch is a frustrating screen issue you can encounter with Android displays. It's when your screen reacts to touches that aren't happening and starts moving or tapping buttons on its own. This ghost touch issue can be more annoying than a physically damaged screen. To help, we've compiled a...
makeuseof.com
How to Clear the Clipboard History in Windows 11
Once you enable the clipboard history feature on Windows, anything you copy appears in your clipboard. Windows may also sync your clipboard items across devices if you’ve enabled the sync feature. Fortunately, you can clear your clipboard history at any time. In fact, there are several ways to do...
makeuseof.com
Create an Homage to Excitebike Using Python
Excitebike is a side-scroller game where you navigate a motorbike over jumps, maneuver around obstacles, and speed toward the finish line. Nintendo first launched this BMX racing game for the NES. From there, the company modernized Excitebike and released it on the N64 and, eventually, the Wii. Not many NES...
makeuseof.com
What Is Action Mode on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro?
Starting with the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, Apple is making it easier for anyone to capture much steadier video, even when moving around. We’ll take a closer look at Action Mode and how to make the most of the video capture setting. What Is Action Mode?. Capturing...
makeuseof.com
MSI Prestige 14 (2022): Thin & Light Business Laptop With Powerful RTX 3050
The MSI Prestige 14 stands out for its ultrabook form factor without sacrificing discrete graphics performance. Input-output options are reasonable, but a full-size HDMI, upgrading to a full-size SD card reader, and maybe adding a second full-size USB-A, would go a long way to making the Prestige 14 an even more business/content creator-focused device. While many laptops suffer from a significant performance drop when unplugged, the Prestige 14 doesn't slow down. This isn't the most exciting laptop to use or look at, but for its size, it's hard to compete with.
makeuseof.com
How to Achieve a Dark and Moody Photography Style: 9 Tips
You can achieve many styles in photography, but the dark and moody look is perhaps one of the most popular. Several famous creators have adopted the style for their images, inspiring numerous hobbyists to follow in their footsteps. Achieving dark and moody photography might seem challenging, but it doesn’t have...
makeuseof.com
Moon Photography: A Basic Guide for Beginners
The beauty of the moon makes for gorgeous photos. While most of us use our smartphones to quickly shoot the night sky, a DSLR and a little knowledge about the required settings will set your moon photos apart from the rest. Read on for moon photography tips for beginners. What...
Comments / 0