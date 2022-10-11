The MSI Prestige 14 stands out for its ultrabook form factor without sacrificing discrete graphics performance. Input-output options are reasonable, but a full-size HDMI, upgrading to a full-size SD card reader, and maybe adding a second full-size USB-A, would go a long way to making the Prestige 14 an even more business/content creator-focused device. While many laptops suffer from a significant performance drop when unplugged, the Prestige 14 doesn't slow down. This isn't the most exciting laptop to use or look at, but for its size, it's hard to compete with.

COMPUTERS ・ 9 HOURS AGO