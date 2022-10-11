ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
swimswam.com

Bradley Vincent Suspended 3 Years for ‘Disrespectful Words,’ Missing CG Ceremony

Mauritian swimmer Bradley Vincent was suspended three years by the Mauritius Olympic Committee for “gross misconduct” stemming from the Commonwealth Games. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Mauritian swimmer Bradley Vincent has been dealt a three-year suspension by the Mauritius Olympic Committee (MOC) for “gross misconduct” stemming...
swimswam.com

FINA Releases Schedule For 2022 World Masters Championships In Japan

The event was postponed from 2022 after the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka were rescheduled to May 2023. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. FINA announced Friday the competition schedule for the 2022 World Masters Championships, which will take place August 2-11, 2023 in Kyushu, Japan. The event was...
swimswam.com

Weinstein, Kharun Lower Best Times at Sandpipers Pumpkin Invite

Claire Weinstein finished second behind Katie Grimes in the 1000 free with a 9:32.23, taking nearly five seconds off her previous best from last December. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 Sandpipers Pumpkin Invite. Several Sandpipers of Nevada standouts were back in action this weekend at the club’s annual...
swimswam.com

FINA To Allow Wearable Technology in Races Starting Jan 1st 2023

Last week FINA Technical Congress passed of a proposed change to rule SW 10.8. As of Jan. 01, 2023 wearable tech will he legal in races. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by...
