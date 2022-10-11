ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
swimswam.com

36th National Games Me Sajan Prakash Aur Hanshika R. Ne Jeeta Best Athlete Award

Gold-Minting Swimmers Sajan Prakash Aur Hanshika Ramachandra (Karnataka) 36th National Games Mei Best Male Athlete Aur Best Female Athlete Ka Award Mila. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Gold-Minting Swimmers Sajan Prakash (Kerala) Aur Hanshika Ramachandra (Karnataka) 36th National Games Mei Best Male Athlete Aur Best Female Athlete Ka...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

FINA Releases Schedule For 2022 World Masters Championships In Japan

The event was postponed from 2022 after the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka were rescheduled to May 2023. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. FINA announced Friday the competition schedule for the 2022 World Masters Championships, which will take place August 2-11, 2023 in Kyushu, Japan. The event was...
SPORTS
swimswam.com

FINA Releases Full List of Swimmers For Opening World Cup Stop In Berlin

SCM (25 meters) An absolutely stacked lineup of swimmers are set to compete in the opening leg of the 2022 FINA World Cup circuit next week in Berlin, with FINA revealing the full list of entrants on Friday. An initial group of 10 swimmers were confirmed to be competing at...
WORLD
swimswam.com

Bradley Vincent Suspended 3 Years for ‘Disrespectful Words,’ Missing CG Ceremony

Mauritian swimmer Bradley Vincent was suspended three years by the Mauritius Olympic Committee for “gross misconduct” stemming from the Commonwealth Games. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Mauritian swimmer Bradley Vincent has been dealt a three-year suspension by the Mauritius Olympic Committee (MOC) for “gross misconduct” stemming...
SWIMMING & SURFING

