Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago is at its Breaking Point Because of the Arrival of 3,000 MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Here is the most delicious Mexican food in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: Navy Pier Pumpkin LightsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Hairbanger's Ball at Konow's Corn Maze on 10/16Adrian HolmanHomer Glen, IL
Related
Another Loss for Illinois as a Major Company will Move 500 jobs
Caterpillar, Boeing, Citadel, and more have all left Illinois since the start of 2022, and now another major American brand is moving 500 jobs out of the Land of Lincoln to their headquarters a couple of states south. Tyson Foods will be moving 500 corporate jobs out of the state...
Family-Owned Rock & Roll Deli in Illinois is Must Visit
Not only does the entrance to this family-owned deli differ from others, but once you are inside it's like you are taken back to a different time in pop culture. Welcome to Augustino's a family-owned Rock & Roll Deli since 1978. The business first started as an Italian Grocery store until the father and son duo bought a piece of property which then transitioned from a grocery store to a deli.
New Report Says Missouri & Illinois Places Likely Nuclear Targets
I'm not into fearmongering so I share this with a big emphasis that this is an event that I still find extremely unlikely to happen. But, I share because there's an updated list of what places would be most likely targets if a nuclear confrontation happened and there are Missouri and Illinois locations that are high on the list.
Good Gourd – Illinois Man Sets Record with 1,760 Pound Pumpkin
You might think you've seen some big pumpkins, but I guarantee you've never seen one as big as this one. A man in Wheaton, Illinois just blew away a record with his 1,760 pound pumpkin. ABC 7 out of Chicago shared the story of Joe Adkins who just broke the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One Illinois County is About to Give Some Residents $500 a Month
It's a trial program for what some want to see become a permanent fixture in American life. One Illinois county is about to begin giving some residents $500 a month in guaranteed income to see if this will begin to eliminate poverty. CBS News is reporting that Cook County, Illinois...
A website says they found the Best Small Town in Illinois
What makes a small town special? Is it the people, the small businesses, the unique events held on the town squares? A website went out to rank the best of the best small towns in the US, and here is the town they say is the best small town in the Land of Lincoln.
Look Inside A 1912 Illinois Mansion So Big It Has An Elevator
I like to torture myself and look at million-dollar houses (mansions) that I will never be able to afford. This one located in Winnetka, Illinois is one of the grandest homes I've ever viewed. This house sits right on the lake and looks more like a resort than a home....
68 Dog Couples Just Got Married in Illinois Because Why Not
It's one of the ultimate commitments when you say "I do" to your significant other. That's even true for dogs as 68 canine couples just took the big leap into matrimony in what attempted to be a world record ceremony in Illinois. This "unique" event in Geneva, Illinois was just...
100.9 The Eagle
Quincy, IL
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
882K+
Views
ABOUT
100.9 The Eagle plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Tri-States. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://101theeagle.com/
Comments / 0