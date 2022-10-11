A driver charged with hitting and killing a family of four in Delray Beach more than four years ago is set to go on trial. Delray Beach police said Paul Streater was driving about 107 mph in a Chevy Silverado on April 28, 2018, when he hit a car, killing two adults and two children. The speed limit is 45 mph where the wreck occurred on South Federal Highway near Lamat Avenue.

