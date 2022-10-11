ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

wflx.com

Prosecutors seek interview of juror after alleged threat

Prosecutors have asked the Broward County circuit judge who presided over Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz's sentencing trial to allow law enforcement to interview a juror who claims she felt threatened by another juror during deliberations. A 1:30 p.m. hearing is scheduled for Friday in Fort Lauderdale regarding the matter.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Could Parkland case change Florida's parameters for death penalty?

Death penalty sentences are rare in Florida, especially after 2016 when the state revised the law requiring a unanimous decision by the jury. WPTV examined state records to see how often death penalty sentences have been handed down and what are the challenges that make these rare. The shock was...
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

Parkland juror threat claim to be investigated by law enforcement

The defense and prosecution teams in the Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial were back in court Friday to discuss allegations that a juror in the case was threatened by a fellow juror. Broward County Assistant State Attorneys Carolyn McCann and Carolyn Bandklayder filed a motion Thursday requesting that Judge Elizabeth Scherer...
PARKLAND, FL
wflx.com

Driver accused of killing family of 4 in Delray Beach goes on trial

A driver charged with hitting and killing a family of four in Delray Beach more than four years ago is set to go on trial. Delray Beach police said Paul Streater was driving about 107 mph in a Chevy Silverado on April 28, 2018, when he hit a car, killing two adults and two children. The speed limit is 45 mph where the wreck occurred on South Federal Highway near Lamat Avenue.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Decision: Life in prison for Parkland school shooter

Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz will be sentenced to life without parole for the 2018 murder of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, after the jury said Thursday that it could not unanimously agree that he should be executed. The jury's recommendation came after seven hours of deliberations...
PARKLAND, FL
wflx.com

Gas pump explosion caught on camera near West Palm Beach

A video surveillance camera was rolling the moment a gas pump exploded Friday morning in Palm Beach County. Flames and billowing smoke can be seen on the video before a loud explosion. Subsequent photos show red barrier posts bent and a damaged building structure. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR)...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Woman killed in West Palm Beach freight train crash ID'd

Authorities have identified the woman who was killed after her vehicle was hit by a freight train in West Palm Beach Wednesday evening. Harreen Bertisch, 76, of Palm Beach Gardens, died at St. Mary's Medical Center as a result of her injuries, police said Thursday. Bertisch was driving a Honda...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Man taken to hospital after shooting in Riviera Beach

A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting Wednesday in Riviera Beach. According to Riviera Beach police, officers were alerted to several shots being fired on West 30th Street. The victim was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center by a private vehicle and "at this time is in...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
wflx.com

What’s next for Parkland school shooter after life sentence?

What’s next for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz now that he has learned his fate?. A jury was unable to unanimously agree that Cruz should be executed for killing 14 students and three faculty members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day in 2018. That means...
PARKLAND, FL
wflx.com

Why did jury choose life in prison for Nikolas Cruz?

As families of the Parkland victims sat in the courtroom shocked and saddened by the life sentences for Nikolas Cruz, some legal experts said it didn’t surprise them. Despite the expectations of many of the Parkland victims’ parents, legal scholars point out that the country has been moving away from the death penalty.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Have you seen Alexcia Abreu?

West Palm Beach police are searching for a missing teen they say was last seen a week ago. Officials said Alexcia Abreu, 14, was last seen on Oct. 7 in the 2400 block of Metrocentre Boulevard East in West Palm Beach. Alexcia is described as 5 foot 5 inches tall,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

$4M winning lottery ticket sold near Boca Raton

A winning $4 million lottery ticket was sold in southern Palm Beach County, and the big prize was just claimed by a South Florida woman. Florida Lottery officials announced Friday that a woman from Sunrise won the May 17, 2022, Mega Millions drawing. Grace Scott, 61, bought a Quick Pick...
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Social Security benefits rise, but seniors say it's not enough

Social Security beneficiaries will see an 8.7% increase in monthly payments in 2023, according to the U.S. government. The adjustment represents the largest one-time increase since 1981. It comes as inflations hits households across the country. But seniors in Delray Beach said 8.7% is still not going to be enough...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Kids to be treated like a-list celebs as the walk the red carpet

Saturday, at the Little Smiles Stars Ball seven kids with illnesses and in tough situations will be treated like A-list celebrities as they walk down the red carpet at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. There will be paparazzi, tuxedos, gowns, even a giant candy cart. The kids have their...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

