Auction for Edward Wentzell 321 Dutch Row Road Elmer, NJ 08318 Saturday, October 29, 2022 10:00 am Very partial listing: ’89 Caterpillar 935B track loader w/bucket, Deere 6’ mower w/3 point hitch, 2004 Deere finish mower, Deere 318 riding mower, SC rom mower, push mowers, cut harrows, bush hog, plow, minka harrow, spring tooth harrow, GM 60s-70s engine and transmission, 60s-70s misc. auto parts and alternators, new Toyota rims, 1972 Buick (no title), 2009 18’ dual axle, utility trailer w/ramp, ’82 13’ Boston Whaler w/motor and trailer, 99 E-Z-Go golf cart, 4 golf cart tires, Craftsman cycle/ATV jack (new), floor and house jacks, welding tanks, air compressor, electric welder, radiators, ladders, hitches, misc. lumber, hand tools, Craftsman tool chest, cutting torch tips, tons of C-clamps – mostly heavy duty, loads of pneumatic tools, lots of small hardware, lead ingots, chain hoists, avis strap, rolls of rope, White’s metal detectors, marbles, bicycles, sleds, cases of Hess trucks, farm bell, vintage Christmas, and lots of boxes yet unopened. Guns: Stevens 12-gauge single shot brake action; Iver Johnson 12 gauge single shot brake action; Harrington & Richardson Topper M48 single shot brake action; Winchester 12 gauge Mod 37 single shot brake action; Garnet 6.5 carbine no firing pin plug barrel; Enfield No MK 1/3 FTR Sportorized; Enfield No 4 Mark 1; Browning 270 Mark 2 Guns and track loader sold at noon. Guns will be transferred through a dealer, must have permit to purchase. Terms: Cash, 10% buyers premium. We do not accept any forms of electronic payment. Joseph F. Pino, Auctioneer 856-358-8049 856-381-1115 (day of sale)

