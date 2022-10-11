Dedeaux Properties is expanding again in Southern California’s Inland Empire. The Los Angeles-based firm has put down $87.5 million for an industrial building with nearly 98,000 square feet over 13.6 acres, according to data provider Vizzda. The distribution center was owned by an entity named BWP Inc., which is connected to the building user, Barrette Outdoor Living.

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO