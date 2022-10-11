Murdered Hae Min Lee's family slams state attorney for 'trying to silence' them and not warning them charges against Serial star Adnan Syed were being dropped

The family of murder victim Hae Min Lee has reacted with outrage after prosecutors said they would not retry Adnan Syed for her 1999 killing, a case that was chronicled in the hit podcast Serial.

Marilyn Mosby, the state's attorney for the city of Baltimore, said on Tuesday her office would continue to pursue justice for Lee, but that it was dropping charges against Syed, who spent 23 years in prison for the killing.

Mosby said that DNA testing not available at the time of the murder revealed genetic material on Lee's shoes that did not match Syed -- but she declined to specify whether any match was made to another viable suspect.

'This case is over. There are no more appeals necessary,' Mosby said during a news conference, saying Syed would not face a second trial after a judge last month overturned his original conviction and ordered his release from prison.

Lee's family slammed the decision, saying through an attorney that once again they had not been warned by prosecutors prior to the bombshell announcement, and first learned of it through news reports.

'After 23 years of having Hae’s murder dredged up again and again, the family deserves more than an email sent to their attorney four minutes after news of today’s dismissal broke in the media,' Lee family attorney Steve Kelly told DailyMail.com.

'Truly respecting victim’s voice in the process requires far more than that,' said Kelly. 'The family received no notice and their attorney was offered no opportunity to be present at the proceeding.'

'By rushing to dismiss the criminal charges, the State's Attorney's Office sought to silence Hae Min Lee's family and to prevent the family and the public from understanding why the state so abruptly changed its position of more than 20 years,' he added.

'All this family ever wanted was answers and a voice. Today's actions robbed them of both,' said Kelly.

Meanwhile, Syed's brother Yusef told WJZ that his own family was feeling 'very happy' and 'very blessed' by the decision, adding of Adnan: 'He's feeling happy, it's hard for him to kind of process everything, it's hard for all of use.

Syed family friend Rabia Chaudry, who first brought the case to the attention of Serial's producers, said in a statement: 'For decades now my prayer and the prayers of people who love Adnan have been not only that he is released from prison, but that he returns home with his dignity and reputation restored, his record cleared, and the killer of Hae Min Lee brought to justice.'

'My final prayer is that the killer is soon arrested and I believe with my entire hear this will happen,' she added.

At a press conference, Mosby offered an apology to both the Lee and Syed families for the decades-long, gut-wrenching saga both sides endured in the case.

'Although my administration was not responsible for neither the pain inflicted upon Hae Min Lee's family, nor was my administration responsible for the wrongful conviction of Mr. Syed, as a representative of the institution, it is my responsibility to acknowledge and to apologize to the family of Hae Min Lee and Adnan Syed,' Mosby said.

'Justice is never denied, but justice be done. Today, justice is done,' the top prosecutor added.

The decision on Tuesday not to prosecute Syed came weeks after a Baltimore judge overturned his original conviction and ordered his release from prison after 23 years behind bars.

It marked the latest twist in a saga spanning decades since the murder of Lee, who was just 18 when she was strangled and buried in a shallow grave in Baltimore's Leakin Park.

Mosby's office had been weighing whether to retry the case against Syed, or drop the charges and decline to prosecute him a second time.

Laura Nirider, a co-director of the Center on Wrongful Convictions at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law who accompanied Syed when he walked out of prison last month, tweeted: 'Breaking news: After the latest round of DNA testing generated results that, like previous rounds of testing, excluded Adnan Syed, he has now been formally exonerated!'

Syed's attorney Erica Suter celebrated the news, noting that Syed wasn't ready yet to speak about it publicly.

Prosecutors in office of Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby (seen Tuesday) had been weighing whether to retry the case, or drop the charges

'Today's the day that Adnan Syed and his loved ones have been waiting for 23 long years,' Suter said during a Zoom call with reporters.

'The results of the DNA testing excluded Adnan and confirm what Adnan and his supporters have always known: that Adnan Syed is innocent. The state of Maryland has dropped the charges. Adnan Syed is free.'

Suter said Syed's legal team would begin working with the state attorney's office as soon as possible to formally certify his innocence. She said it was premature to say whether they would seek compensation for wrongful conviction.

However, Tuesday's decision means that Syed could be in line for a roughly $2 million payout under a Maryland law passed last year, known as the Lomax Act, which compensates exonerees with payment equaling the state's median wage for each year of incarceration.

Syed's potential eligibility for the payment would have to be determined by an administrative law judge.

As well, former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani, the president of Los Angeles-based West Coast Trial Lawyers, noted: 'Syed could also sue in federal court and accuse Baltimore prosecutors of violating his constitutional rights at his trial.'

'In a federal civil rights case, he could easily win a judgment of over $10 million, and maybe significantly more than that, because he spent most of his life in prison,' Rahmani told DailyMail.com.

Joshua Ritter, a criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor in Los Angeles, agreed that the circumstances of Syed's conviction and reversal could offer grounds for a lawsuit.

'Potentially he could [sue] because according to the state prosecutor, one of the main reasons they decided to overturn his conviction is because there was apparent prosecutorial misconduct the first time around,' said Ritter, an attorney with ER Trial Lawyers, in a phone interview with DailyMail.com.

Ritter pointed out that court filings indicate that prosecutors failed to turn over potentially exculpatory evidence to Syed's defense team during the original trial, which would be a major violation of the rules of discovery.

'He's got a fairly persuasive argument when you consider that 23 years later, the prosecutors have decided that they're not going to pursue the case,' said Ritter. 'It's a huge potential problem for civil liability for the state.'

Adnan Syed leaves the courthouse last month after Baltimore Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn overturned his first-degree murder conviction

Michigan attorney Jamie White, who has an extensive background in civil rights cases including wrongful incarcerations, agreed that there could be grounds for a lawsuit.

'You usually have to prove there was intentional wrongdoing, like withholding evidence. But gross negligence could rise to level of liability,' he said.

A Baltimore judge last month overturned Syed's murder conviction and ordered him released from prison, where the 41-year-old had spent more than two decades.

Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn also gave prosecutors 30 days in which to decide whether to retry Syed or drop the charges.

Phinn ruled that during the original trial, the state had violated its legal obligation to share evidence that could have bolstered Syed's defense. After his release, Syed was placed on home detention with GPS location monitoring.

Lee's family had asked Maryland's intermediate appellate court to halt the case.

An attorney for the family, Steve Kelly, said Lee's family was not challenging Syed's release, but instead wanted the judge to hold another hearing that the family could attend in-person and address the court - Lee's brother Young Lee appeared via videoconference on short notice during the previous hearing.

The attorney did not immediately respond to an inquiry from DailyMail.com on Tuesday following the latest twist in the case.

Last week, state Attorney General Brian Frosh's office filed court papers supporting the appeal by Lee's family.

Syed has maintained his innocence for decades and captured the attention of millions in 2014 when the debut season of 'Serial' focused on the case

Syed has maintained his innocence for decades and captured the attention of millions in 2014 when the debut season of 'Serial' focused on the case and raised doubts about some of the evidence used against him, including cellphone tower data.

Prosecutors have previously said that a reinvestigation of the case revealed evidence regarding the possible involvement of two alternate suspects. The two suspects may have been involved individually or together, the state's attorney's office said.

One of the suspects had threatened Lee, saying 'he would make her (Ms. Lee) disappear. He would kill her,' according to a court filing.

The suspects were known persons at the time of the original investigation and were not properly ruled out nor disclosed to the defense, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors also said new information revealed that one of the suspects was convicted of attacking a woman in her vehicle, and that one of the suspects was convicted of engaging in serial rape and sexual assault.

Prosecutors also noted unreliable cellphone data used during Syed's court case to corroborate his whereabouts on the day of the crime.

The notice on the records specifically advised that the billing locations for incoming calls 'would not be considered reliable information for location.'

Syed served more than 20 years in prison for the strangling of Lee, who was 18 at the time. Her body was found weeks after her murder, buried in a Baltimore park.

More than a decade later, the popular 'Serial' podcast revealed little-known evidence and attracted millions of listeners, shattering podcast-streaming and downloading records.

In a new episode of Serial released after Syed's conviction was vacated, host Sarah Koenig noted that most or all of the evidence cited in prosecutors' motion to overturn the conviction was available since 1999.

'Yesterday, there was a lot of talk about fairness, but most of what the state put in that motion to vacate, all the actual evidence, was either known or knowable to cops and prosecutors back in 1999,' Koenig said.

'So even on a day when the government publicly recognizes its own mistakes, it's hard to feel cheered about a triumph of fairness.

'Because we've built a system that takes more than 20 years to self-correct. And that's just this one case.'

Koenig argued that the case against Syed involved 'just about every chronic problem' in the system, including unreliable witness testimony and evidence that was never shared with Syed's defense team.

Koenig noted that she knew who these two new potential suspects were - and so did detectives who investigated Syed two decades ago - but declined to name them because they have not been charged.

'One of (the suspects) was investigated at the time, submitted to a couple of polygraphs. The other was investigated also, but not with much vigor, as far as I can tell,' she said.