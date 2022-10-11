ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Owensboro (KY) Fire Department Seeks to Replace Firefighting Boat

By Fireapparatus Magazine Review Content Directors
fireapparatusmagazine.com
 5 days ago
Official calls Corydon structure fire “suspicious”

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Firefighters in Henderson battled a structure fire on Wilson Lane early Friday morning. Several departments responded, including Corydon, Cairo, Smith Mills, and Henderson City/County rescue. Corydon’s Civil Defense Fire and Rescue Chief told Eyewitness News while the cause of the fire is still being determined, the fire is “suspicious” in nature. […]
Field fires reported in Henderson and Daviess counties

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Several field fires are being reported on Todd Bridge Road in Owensboro. Another field fire was spotted near Robards on Friday afternoon. You can see photos in the window below: The Wheatcroft Fire Department says multiple fire departments from Webster, Union and Henderson counties are fighting multiple field and brush fires […]
Owensboro road reopens after field fire

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Todd Bridge Road was closed because of a field fire Friday in Owensboro. The fire broke out Friday afternoon near the Brescia Athletic Fields. Several emergency vehicles were called out as crews work to get the fire out. The Daviess County Fire Department believes the fire...
Dispatch: Police respond to two-vehicle crash in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms police were scene of a two-car crash on U.S. Highway 41 North near Taco Johns on Saturday. Dispatch says the crash happened just after 5 p.m. Officials say that call came in as an accident with injuries. A viewer told 14 News that...
House catches fire overnight in Evansville

Evansville firefighters were dispatched to a home in Evansville on Friday night after a 911 caller reported a house fire after hearing an explosion. Firefighters arrived at 1410 Cumberland Avenue just after 8 p.m. to see the back of the house on fire. The central part of the fire was...
Crews battle large field fire in Gibson County

Crews were at the scene of a large field fire in Gibson County, Indiana on Thursday. Officials with Haubstadt Fire Territory say they, along with the Fort Branch Fire Department and Scott Township Fire & EMS, were called to the fire around 1 p.m. According to HFT, the fire happened...
School zone speeders fined by police in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a driver was caught barreling through a school zone at highway speeds earlier this week in Petersburg. Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle says along with that driver, three other motorists were ticketed for speeding in the Pike Central school zone on Friday. “Please slow down in the school […]
No empty kennels leaves local animal shelter seeking help

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — A Tri-State animal shelter is looking for help after they say their kennels are completely full. The Muhlenberg County Humane Society posted on social media Friday night saying now is a good time to get a dog if you’ve been thinking about doing so. “Urgent our shelter is completely FULL we […]
Meade County's steel industry 'home run' for locals

BRANDENBURG, Ky. — A rural Kentucky community is cashing in on a gamble it made more than 15 years ago, after purchasing a massive plot of land along the Ohio River hoping to attract businesses and boost its workforce. But David Pace never dreamed Meade County would hit it this big.
Part of Highway 54 to close for drain replacement

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Ohio County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close part of Highway 54 for cross-drain replacement. The closure will take place Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The work zone will be between Fordsville and David Seaton Lane. There will be no through...
Parts of Ohio County under boil water advisory

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Residents in Ohio County are under a boil water advisory. According to a press release, a leak began around 9 p.m. Friday night and was found around 3 a.m. Saturday. Officials say repairs are underway and should be done Saturday afternoon. They say moderate drought...
OPD looking for endangered runaway juvenile

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) is looking for what they say is an endangered runaway. OPD says Aaliyah Graves has been missing from Owensboro since October 12, and she was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans. Police say Graves is 14, has brown eyes, black hair and is […]
