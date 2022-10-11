Read full article on original website
Corn Nation
Week 8 Predictions: Huskers vs. Boilermakers
Nate M: I’m just glad that Nebraska isn’t playing on a Friday night this week. Didn’t that just feel wrong?. Mike: I’m not exactly a huge fan of Black Friday football, but I get why that has become a tradition. (It doesn’t go back nearly as far as fans think. Prior to 1991, Nebraska typically didn’t play Thanksgiving weekend.)
Corn Nation
Nebraska vs Purdue Game Thread of Thoughts, Prayer, Hope, and Sacrificing Chickens for Victory
This is your game thread of hope, prayers, thoughts, and any kind of fucking voodoo shit you got that might get our beloved Huskers a win. I don’t care. Send us photos. Location: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana; Capacity: 57,282. Surface: Grass. Series Record: Tied 5-5 Series in West...
Corn Nation
Purdue Leads Nebraska 27-13 At Half
Purdue 7 - 0 Nebraska picked up a first down, but had to punt. Brian Buschini boomed a 52-yard punt for a touchback. Purdue moved down the field in chunks. Backup running back Devin Mockobee proved difficult to tackle, with BTN announcer referring to him as “Crazy Legs”. He accounted for 43 of the yards in the scoring drive.
Corn Nation
Purdue 43 Nebraska 37 Recap and Evening Thread
The Boilers gashed Nebraska for a big gain right out of the gate and quickly approached midfield. An offsides penalty on the Huskers aided the cause. O’Connell dialed up a bomb for the end zone but MALCOLM HARTZOG intercepts the ball!!. Mark Whipple went right to Anthony Grant and...
Corn Nation
Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Purdue
This week Nebraska is going to accomplish something they didn’t do all season last year, get a fourth win. Wooooooooo! I cannot wait to cheer on the Huskers to their fourth win of the season. Here are the reasons why Nebraska is walking away from West Lafayette with a...
Corn Nation
Nebraska vs Penn State Volleyball Game Thread!
Nebraska takes on Penn State at Devaney tonight at 7:30 pm on Big Ten Network. This is your quickly put together game thread. Nebraska (14-1, 6-0 Big Ten) is riding a seven-match win streak and is the only Big Ten team without a conference loss after six matches played. The Huskers swept Michigan State and No. 24 Michigan last week on the road.
Corn Nation
Winner Stays in First: The CORN NATION Q&A With Purdue
That’s not a joke above. Currently, Nebraska, Purdue and Illinois are in a three-way tie for first place in the West with 2-1 records and Illinois plays 1-1 Minnesota. If Minnesota beats Illinois, no longer an easy proposition, the Nebraska-Purdue winner will atop the division by a 1⁄2 game over Gophers.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Volleyball Sweeps Penn State As Hord, Lauenstein Put On A Block Party
Legendary Penn State coach Russ Rose wasn’t around to watch as former Penn State volleyballer Kaitlyn Hord joined Whitney Lauenstein as they put on a block party and our beloved Huskers swept #14 Penn State, 25-18, 25-22, and 25-9. Nebraska had 16 blocks to Penn State’s 4, and that,...
4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska
What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
WOWT
’Going for Two’: Movie being filmed in Omaha based on Husker Coach Tom Osborne
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 6 News viewer alerted the fact that Hollywood moved into his neighborhood this week. It’s a movie that involves a legend, Husker Coach Tom Osborne. One of the assistant directors said it’s centered around an Omaha boy and his family. It involves Tom Osborne’s decision to go for two during the championship game against Miami in 1984.
News Channel Nebraska
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem
From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings in 2021, she frequently worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher paying job...
Sioux City Journal
Omaha family wins during first 'Family Feud' appearance
Omaha’s Goaley family won the top prize Monday night on the television game show “Family Feud,” and their team will play again on Tuesday’s broadcast. “It truly was the experience of a lifetime,” said Shirlee Goaley, who is mother and grandmother to the other four people on the team: sons, Darrin and Dan; grandson, Sam; and granddaughter, Shannon.
WOWT
Semi truck hits bridge in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A semi driver collided with a low bridge in Omaha. It happened just before 8 a.m., south of 20th and Woolworth. The semi hit a railroad bridge, which is clearly marked twelve-feet-four-inches in height. The top of the trailer was damaged and northbound traffic was blocked.
Ask Omaha: where should I never go in Omaha, Nebraska?
I get up to Omaha once or twice a week from Lincoln. Most parts of Omaha are nice, but I am more alert and tend to stay away from Northeast Omaha from Ames down to Cummings and east of 36th Street. The crime rates in that part of town are very high. True, it is a predominantly black area, but what concerns me is the drug and gang activity.
lehsoracle.com
Two Nebraska men seen driving couch down Lincoln roadway
Two Nebraska men were spotted riding a motorized couch down a side road early afternoon on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The incident, which was witnessed and recorded by local Lincoln weatherman Rusty Dawkins, was uploaded to social media, garnering thousands of views and several responses from other city residents also claiming to have seen the vehicle.
Where can I get good cinnamon rolls in Omaha?
I had a really good one at Hardy’s coffee in Benson last week. The employee serving me said they make them daily. (u/photobanana) There's this Jimmy guy, runs a cinnamon roll shop at the mall here in Omaha. It's all good, man. (u/PrintableKanjiEmblem)
KETV.com
Two people arrested after 30-minute pursuit with Nebraska State Patrol that spanned three counties
LINCOLN, Neb. — Two people were arrested Monday after a 30-minute pursuit that spanned three counties, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 9:30 p.m., a trooper saw a Honda Insight speeding westbound on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln, according to authorities. The Nebraska State...
News Channel Nebraska
Wahoo police searching for alleged thief
WAHOO, Neb. -- Authorities in southeast Nebraska are looking for an alleged thief. Wahoo Police officers say they are searching for a man after they say $250 worth of tools were taken from a business in Wahoo around noon Thursday. Anyone who recognizes the man in the above photo is...
