Dean’s Weekender: Chris Rock, Lyle Lovett and more
Check out Dean’s Weekender to get an inside look on the events coming to Chicago this weekend.
imnotArt: First Phygital Gallery in the World
ImnotArt is the first phygital gallery in the world and it’s located right here in Wicker Park. Joining us now with all the details is CEO and co-founder Matthew Schapiro.
Man robbed, stabbed at CTA Red Line Belmont station
CHICAGO — A man was robbed and stabbed at the Belmont Red Line stop in Lakeview Thursday evening. According to police, the 25-year-old man was in a verbal altercation with two unidentified men while riding the CTA near the 900 block of West Belmont Avenue around 10:10 p.m. Once the three men exited at the […]
Sweet vs sour? What two studies say is IL’s favorite Halloween candy
Halloween is creeping closer, so whether you’re planning to buy candy for your little ghouls and goblins, yourself or to hand out to trick-or-treaters, listen up. The average American spends $23 on candy and buys around two bags of it for Halloween, so it might be helpful to know what candy Chicagoans & Illinois prefer during this spook-tacular season.
Through triumphs and challenges, best friends win homecoming royalty
ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Two best friends since the age of three, who have been through so much together, won homecoming king and queen last week at Sandburg High School. Seniors Selena Schuster and Timmy Matykiewicz have gone to homecoming every year together, despite in 2020 when it was canceled due to COVID-19. The duo […]
Shedd welcomes two new otters who will be trained as surrogate mothers
CHICAGO — Two nine-month-old southern sea otters are settling into their new home at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium where they will be part of a new conservation effort. Temporarily named Otter 926 and Otter 929, more permanent names are forthcoming, the two female juveniles arrived in the city on Wednesday from partner institution Aquarium of the […]
‘Always a joy’: Friends remember woman after remains found in North Side freezer
CHICAGO — The woman whose remains were found in a North Side freezer is being remembered by her church community and family. Chicago police believe the remains of a woman, identified as Frances Walker, 69, were found after officers responded to the 5900 block of North Washtenaw around 7 p.m. Monday.
Suburban boy honors late father’s love of Halloween with yard display
CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — An 11-year-old from Crystal Lake has come up with a unique way to honor his late father: Halloween decorations. Gavin Sckiackitano’s father, Jeff Sciackitano was a huge fan of Halloween. He proposed to his wife on Halloween and even had a daughter born on Halloween. Needless to say, the family yard […]
‘Kids do not listen’: East Chicago teacher charged after having alleged ‘kill list’
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana teacher has been charged after allegedly admitting to having a “kill list.” On Wednesday at around 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to St. Stanislaus School, located in the 4900 block of Indianapolis Boulevard. According to court documents, at around 12:45 p.m., two fifth graders were in the classroom […]
Cold, frosty nights, chilly days herald the end of the 2022 growing season
Fall weather is taking control in the Chicago area as frosty nights and chilly days become more frequent. Thursday’s official 54-degree high in Chicago was the city’s lowest since May 6 when the mercury peaked at 53 degrees. Even chillier air is headed to the city, and by next Monday and Tuesday Chicago should record its first sub-50-degree highs since a 41-degree high on April 27. Overnight lows are more frequently headed to near or below freezing across most of the Chicago area, except for locations in the heart of Chicago and along the immediate lakeshore. While Tuesday and Wednesday’s rainfall brought some much-needed moisture, October rainfall totals are still below normal. No organized rainfall is expected in coming days, though with an unstable atmosphere in place, the product of the cold air aloft, scattered afternoon rain showers will develop. The fall chill will be persistent with Chicago area temperatures expected to remain below normal through much of next week before some warmer weather arrives.
Cool weekend with breezy winds before the chilliest air of fall
—-Rain’s sweeping toward the area–likely to reach the city for several hours around beginning toward 7 to 8 pm–but out of here by midnight. –It’s a cold front which is passing. While it was cool today—58-deg at O’Hare–6-deg below normal for the day–Saturday’s highs will be cooler–reaching 53 deg at a time of year in which the “normal” Oct 15 high temp is 63.
Suburb’s ‘Casket Races’ to boost Halloween spirit
FOREST PARK – Want to put a thrill of a different sort in your Halloween celebrations?. Suburban Forest Park is gearing up to host a “creepy” competition featuring some devilishly delightful and creative caskets! That’s right, caskets!. It’s all part of the 10th Annual Forest Park...
Harsh commute expected — no outbound Kennedy express lanes
CHICAGO – Emergency closures are in place on the Kennedy Expressway. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday that two right lanes of inbound I-94/90 will be closed at Division Street. Additionally the the express lanes will remain in the inbound direction through the afternoon rush hour and into the evening, IDOT said. Crews are […]
